Seismologists have recorded a whopping 3,000 earthquakes in California since July 4th

Seismologists in California have recorded more than 3,000 earthquakes since the Fourth of July.

They believe the initial 6.4 magnitude temblor was a foreshock.

Scientists expect to ultimately log more than 30,000 quakes in the Searles Valley sequence, and say some large ones could still come.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Seismologists in California have recorded more than 3,000 earthquakes since the Fourth of July, when a 6.4 magnitude temblor rattled the southern part of the state.

Officials now believe that the initial jolt was a foreshock. Since Thursday morning, there have been 340 earthquakes with a magnitude stronger than 3, 54 with a magnitude stronger than 4, six with a magnitude stronger than 5, and one 7.1 magnitude quake on Friday, Caltech seismologist Egill Hauksson told reporters on Saturday.

Seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted Saturday night that “larger quakes are looking more improbable” but that magnitude 4 earthquakes are “certain” in the next week, and some magnitude 5s are “likely.”

“The sequence is decaying, and the decay rate is on the high side of average,” she said. “So the probabilities of more aftershocks are dropping.”

Read more: California earthquake aftermath: Photos show a rockslide, fires, and other damage

caption A man looks into a fissure that opened in the desert during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California, near the city of Ridgecrest, California, U.S., July 4, 2019. source David McNew/Reuters

Seismologists also said they expect to ultimately record more than 30,000 earthquakes at a magnitude 1 or higher.

The quakes have centered around California’s Searles Valley, near the town of Ridgecrest, which has bore the brunt of the damage.

There have been no fatalities and only minor injuries, but authorities have recorded a number of fires and buildings that sustained major structural damage.

Photos from recent days have revealed a number of deep fissures throughout the Mojave Desert, as well as cracks in highways and lopsided houses.