A raging wildfire has burned the town of Paradise, California to the ground

Three wildfires raged through California on Friday, destroying thousands of structures and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their towns.

In northern California, the Camp Fire, reportedly named by local officials, almost completely destroyed the community of Paradise, fire captain Scott McLean told the Associated Press.

The fires reportedly started after windy conditions swept through the state, creating high fire danger.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Butte County for the northernmost Camp Fire, which is expected to burn for multiple days. He also requested federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in a letter to President Donald Trump asking for a presidential emergency declaration.

On Friday, mandatory evacuation orders for the Malibu and Santa Monica areas affected by the Woolsey Fire were issued. Malibu Search and Rescue tweeted, “Do not wait!”

Here’s what you need to know about the devastating fires.

On Thursday, the Camp Fire traveled 18,000 acres to Paradise, California — growing at the rate of nearly 80 football fields per minute.

caption A burning sign is seen outside Paradise Skilled Nursing home during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 8, 2018. source REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Source: CNN

Over 2,200 firefighters are reportedly on the ground in Butte County, where thick smoke has slowed evacuation efforts.

caption A group of U.S. Forest Service firefighters monitor a back fire while battling to save homes at the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 8, 2018. source REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Source: CNN

40,000 residents in the county were forced to flee, around 1,000 structures have been destroyed, and 70,000 acres have been burned.

Source: Fox 61, The Washington Post

Over 60 patients were evacuated from the Paradise hospital, where multiple buildings were damaged.

Source: KCBY

Evacuations on the limited number of roads in Paradise were slowed by accidents, abandoned vehicles, and medical emergencies including child labor.

Source: Reuters, Enterprise-Record

On Thursday, 23 million people were under a Red Flag Warning by the National Weather Service.

caption A firefighter drags a hose as he battles the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 8, 2018. source REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Source: National Weather Service

On Friday, the warning expired as winds decreased, but the National Weather Service cautioned that fire conditions will continue due to low humidity.

caption A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 8, 2018. source REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Source: The National Weather Service

In Southern California, the Woolsey and Hill fires picked up on Friday, with 75,000 homes being placed under evacuation order.

caption An American flag is seen at an engulfed car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 8, 2018. source REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Source: Los Angeles Times

As the fire jumped the 101 Freeway, and sections of the major road were closed.

Source: The Los Angeles Times

LA fire captain Erik Scott told KNBC-TV: “This is the new normal. When we have conditions like this, when it’s such incredible wind, that brings us into a different caliber.”