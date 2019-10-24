A wildfire in California’s Sonoma County has burned through 10,000 acres and shows no signs of stopping

A wildfire ignited in Sonoma County, California late Wednesday night. Less than 24 hours later, the blaze – dubbed the Kincade Fire – has spread across more than 10,000 acres.

A separate, smaller fire sparked in San Bernardino County early Thursday morning.

Both blazes are being fueled by Santa Ana and Diablo winds across the state.

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has shut off power to hundreds of thousands of Californians twice this month in order to reduce wildfire risk amid warm, dry, windy conditions.

As the climate warms, California’s wildfire season is getting longer, and weather conditions that bring a high risk of wildfires are becoming more common.

Named the Kincade Fire, the blaze was 0% contained as of Thursday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Evacuation orders have been issued for the town of Geyserville, 75 miles north of San Francisco.

Powerful winds of up to 76 mph are gusting in that area, according to the National Weather Service, and the combination of these winds with dry, hot weather conditions has enabled the flames to spread quickly.

The cause of the Kincade Fire is currently unknown.

Earlier this week, utility company Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) preemptively shut off power to hundreds of thousands of Californians in the northern San Francisco Bay Area, including Geyserville where the Kincade Fire started.

The move, the second time PG&E has cut Californians’ power this month, was meant to minimize a risk that live wires could spark and start fires. That was the cause of last year’s record-breaking Camp Fire, which razed more than 18,800 structures and killed 86 people in November.

A second fire is burning in San Bernardino county

In southern California, another blaze sparked in San Bernardino County, to the east of Los Angeles, on Thursday morning. That vegetation fire, dubbed the Old Water Fire, has burned less than 100 acres but is still 0% contained. Roughly 80 homes near Highway 18 have been evacuated, AccuWeather reported.

Strong Santa Ana winds in the area mean it could be still easy for the Old Water Fire to grow. These gusts blow down from neighboring mountains toward the southern California coast during the fall and winter. They’re typically fiercest in the fall, before the first rains of the season arrive. Similar winds are felt in the northern part of the state – those are technically called Diablo winds, though most residents refer to them as the Santa Anas as well.

The Diablo winds have contributed to the Kincade Fire’s rapid spread across northern California, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

“The wind almost always brings a great surge in temperature and dry air,” he said.

The connection between climate change and wildfires

Individual wildfires can’t be directly attributed to climate change, but accelerated warming increases their likelihood.

“Climate change, with rising temperatures and shifts in precipitation patterns, is amplifying the risk of wildfires and prolonging the season,” the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a July release.

Exceptionally hot and dry conditions, the organization added, create ideal conditions for wildfires across North America. That’s because warming leads winter snow to melt sooner, and hotter air sucks away the moisture from trees and soil, leading to dryer land. Decreased rainfall also makes for parched forests that are prone to burning.

That warming trend is especially evident this year. July was the hottest month ever recorded, and 2019 overall is on pace to be the third-hottest on record globally, according to Climate Central.

“It’s not just California – we are having more large, high-intensity fires in many parts of the world,” Keith Gilless, a professor in the forestry program at the University of California, Berkeley, previously told Business Insider. These increases in size and intensity are at least partially due to climate change, he added.

This summer, swaths of the Arctic from Siberia to Greenland burned so intensely that the blazes could be seen from space. The European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said its team observed more than 100 intense and long-lasting fires in the Arctic Circle between June and August.

California fires are getting bigger, and the fire season getting longer

Large wildfires in the US now burn more than twice the area they did in 1970. A recent study found that the portion of California that burns from wildfires every year has increased more than five-fold since 1972.

Nine of the 10 biggest fires in the state’s history have occurred since the year 2003.

“No matter how hard we try, the fires are going to keep getting bigger, and the reason is really clear,” climatologist Park Williams told Columbia University’s Center for Climate and Life. “Climate is really running the show in terms of what burns.”

Wildfire season in the western US getting longer, too: The average wildfire season is 78 days longer there than it was 50 years ago, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. That too, is related to climate change, because dying trees and vegetation are drying out (and becoming more available to burn) earlier in the year than they used to.

“We’re really seeing that window expanding, not only earlier into the spring but also later into the fall as things stay drier, longer,” Leah Quinn-Davidson, a fire adviser for Humboldt County, previously told Business Insider. “We are at the point where we are in a crisis.”