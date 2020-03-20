California Gov. Newsom issues a statewide ‘stay at home’ order

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state-wide order for all residents to stay at home to battle the coronavirus spread.

“This is not a permanent state, this a moment in time,” Newsom said during a press conference on Thursday. “And we will look back at these moments as a critical decision.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state-wide order for all residents to stay at home in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

During his live press conference on Thursday, Newsom ordered all 39 million California residents to stay indoors. As a result, this also means that all non-essential businesses will close.

