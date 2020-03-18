California governor tells the state’s National Guard to prepare as coronavirus cases in the state hit 740

Gov. Gavin Newsom told the California National Guard to prepare as the coronavirus disease spreads across the state.

The action does not mobilize the troops but directs them to prepare for potential activation.

If called to duty, troops would perform humanitarian services, like distributing food in local communities.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom placed the state’s National Guard on alert Tuesday in case local communities would need protection to continue fighting the spread of the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19.

The governor’s directive is not for the National Guard to mobilize but instead to prepare for possibly being called to duty, according to CBS San Francisco.

“Take time now to prepare your personal equipment, make plans with your family, and identify through your chain of command any issues that need to be resolved,” the California National Guard advised its troops.

Newsom’s status as governor also makes him commander-in-chief of the California National Guard, allowing him to call the troops into action. If they were to be activated, troops would perform humanitarian tasks, like distributing food and ensuring public safety.

Newsom’s action is one of many that the governor is taking in an attempt to stunt the spread of the coronavirus throughout the state. Most recently, the governor announced that California schools will likely stay closed through spring over coronavirus concerns. And as part of a multi-million-dollar statewide effort led by Newsom, two hotels have already been leased in Oakland that will offer 400 rooms to the homeless population in the area. Similar efforts are being made throughout the state to house California’s unhoused.