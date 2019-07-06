California’s governor is asking Trump for emergency assistance after major earthquakes rattled the state 2 days in a row

caption A man looks into a fissure that opened in the desert during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California, near the city of Ridgecrest, California, U.S., July 4, 2019. source REUTERS/David McNew

California Gov. Gavin Newsom requested a presidential emergency declaration on Saturday for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the communities affected by the 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes on Thursday and Friday in the southern part of the state.

In his letter to President Donald Trump, Newsom wrote that the earthquakes that struck near Ridgecrest, California “caused significant damage to critical infrastructure, including roadways, gas lines, and water lines, resulted in numerous structure fires, and necessitated the evacuation of residents.”

In a news conference on Saturday, Ridgewood officials reported that there have been no recorded deaths or serious injuries as a result of the earthquakes. But they said major structural damages occurred, along with fires and thefts in the Ridgewood community.

caption Evacuated patients rest under a shade of tent after being evacuated from Ridgecrest Regional Hospital after city was hit by a 6.4 earthquake July 04, 2019 in Ridgecrest, California. source Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Newsom also wrote that critical roadways, including State Route 178, “a main transportation corridor in the region,” remains closed due to landslides. He added that the earthquakes affected more than 5,000 structures, including the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

The hospital had to triage patients in the parking lot after the second earthquake, with nurses operating on a backup generator, Newsom said. A shelter was also established for affected residents.

“I am requesting Direct Federal Assistance, including mass care supplies, emergency power supplies, generators, evacuation support as necessary, engineering support as necessary, and any other support deemed necessary for the impacted communities,” Newsom wrote.