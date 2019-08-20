Video shows high school athletes giving Nazi salute and singing an obscure Nazi march song

caption Pacifica High School source Google Street View

A video dating back to November 2018 shows a group of students from Pacifica High School in Orange County singing a Nazi marching song with their arms raised in a Nazi salute.

It is the second incident involving students in California imitating Nazi symbols and gestures to come to light in 2019.

Earlier this year a photo of students at Newport Harbor High School raising their arms in a Nazi salute over a swastika formed by red plastic cups went viral.

An expert on extremist groups said that the Nazi song playing in the background of the video is quite obscure, raising questions as to how the students heard about it in the first place.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

A video that sparked outrage on social media shows a group of students from Pacifica High School in Orange County, California singing a Nazi marching song with their arms raised in a Nazi salute.

The Garden Grove Unified School District, in which Pacifica High resides, issued a statement on Monday confirming that the incident occurred at an “off-campus student athletics banquet in an empty and unsupervised room at the facility” in November 2018, the Orange County Register reported.

Footage of the incident was recorded and shared on Snapchat, the school district said in a statement.

The students were members of the school’s 2018 boys’ water polo team, the Orange County Register reported.

District officials said in a press release that they were only made aware of the video four months later in March 2019, the Register reported.

A group of high-school athletes in Southern California reportedly gave a Nazi salute and sang a Nazi song during an awards ceremony last year. Their school won’t say how they were disciplined https://t.co/v0umhs50jw pic.twitter.com/2p9eyVRBLQ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 19, 2019

“While the district cannot comment on student discipline, the school did address this situation with all involved students and families,” a district spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

“The district adheres to strong policies about harassment and cultural sensitivity, and we condemn all acts of anti-Semitism and hate in all forms.”

Read more: An 11-year-old girl was sent to the principal’s office after telling classmates to stop making the Nazi salute

“We remain focused on educating students about cultural sensitivity and are committed to holding students accountable, educating them on the consequences of their choices, and the impact these actions have on our schools and community at large,” the spokesperson continued.

A representative for the Garden Grove Unified School District could not be immediately reached by INSIDER for comment.

Pete Simi, a sociology professor with knowledge on extremist groups, told The Daily Beast that the song in the background of the video is rather obscure, raising questions as to how the students heard about it in the first place.

“It’s not something you’d expect somebody to accidentally know about,” Simi told The Daily Beast.

“Are they on websites or web forums or other social media platforms where they’re engaging with others informed on these issues?”

Read more: High school students were pictured grinning and doing a Nazi salute around red solo cups arranged in a swastika, and local rabbis worry that anti-Semites have become emboldened

The incident at Pacifica High School is the second involving students in California imitating Nazi symbols and gestures to come to light in 2019.

Earlier this year a photo of students at Newport Harbor High School raising their arms in a Nazi salute over a swastika formed by red plastic cups went viral.