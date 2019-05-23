Teachers who posed with fake mustaches and sombreros for yearbook photos have been accused of being ‘culturally insensitive’

caption The yearbook picture was obtained NBC 7. source NBC 7

Several teachers from San Pasqual High School’s foreign language department dressed up for their yearbook photos, KGTV reported.

But people think the decision to dress in costume – in particular, the choice of some Spanish teachers to wear sombreros and faux mustaches – is culturally insensitive.

The school responded to the backlash in a statement saying it was “in poor judgment” and that it will “use this situation as a tool to remind students, as well as staff, to remember the impacts of their words and actions.”

Community members had mixed reactions.

For some, like Martin Reyes who has a child that attends the school, it depends on the intentions behind the actions.

“They could be offensive if they’re making fun of us,” Reyes told KGTV. “It could be something honorable if they’re trying to make honor to the Mexican culture. It would be better without the big mustache and hats.”

Another parent, Merced Juarez, said that she saw no issue with it.

“It doesn’t look offensive to me,” she said.

Tania Marin, a parent and former student at the school, said she thought it was fine given the context.

“I think that lately everything is so sensitive,” she told NBC 7. “If they were teaching Russian and they had a Russian hat, I would find it hilarious.”

One parent questioned why the pictures were taken.

“As leaders in the school, that wasn’t thought through very well. I’m sure it went through a lot of hands,” Brooke Angaga said.

Following community and online backlash to the costumes and poses, the district responded.

In a statement provided to the Times-Advocate, Principal Martin Casas said the pictures were “culturally insensitive and in poor judgment.” Casas said the pictures were taken as the teachers’ ID photos at the beginning of the school year and then repurposed as their yearbook pictures.

“San Pasqual High School takes pride in its rich history and diversity. It is our intent to use this situation as a tool to remind students, as well as staff, to remember the impacts of their words and actions,” Casas said. “We are committed to continuing our efforts to ensure all students, families and staff feel welcome and valued.”

That statement was also posted on the school’s Twitter.

Statement regarding some staff photos that appeared in our yearbook that are culturally insensitive, offensive, and in poor judgement. pic.twitter.com/08vEg9RjTz — San Pasqual High (@SanPasqualHS) May 21, 2019

Speaking to KGTV, Casas said that the school is taking steps to avoid comparable situations in the future.

“Cultural appropriation is offensive, even if the intent is not to offend, and has no place in our school,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do.”