34 US cities where people can barely afford homes

- The cost to buy a home is more expensive than it’s ever been.
- SmartAsset recently released a new report ranking the US cities with the most severely cost-burdened households – households who spend at least half of their income on housing.
- In 34 cities, at least 13% of households are severely cost-burdened – almost half of the cities are in California.
The housing market is on the climb.
The value of homes has increased by 73% since the 1960s, when adjusted for inflation, Business Insider previously reported, citing a Student Loan Hero report.
It’s so expensive that, in some cities, the average home outweighs the average income by so much that it can take nearly a decade to save for a 20% down payment, according to a SmartAsset report released earlier this year.
Now, SmartAsset is back with new data that highlights the high cost of homeownership: the US cities with the most severely housing cost-burdened households (defined as households who spend more than 50% of their income on housing).
To determine this list, SmartAsset gathered US Census Bureau data for the percentage of severely housing-cost burdened households among homeowners in 167 cities, ranking each city by the amount of people spending at least half of their income on housing.
In 34 cities, 13% or more households spend at least half of their income on housing. Of these cities, 15 are in California, making it the state with the most severely housing-cost burdened cities. Florida ranks second, home to four of the most severely housing cost-burdened cities.
See which other cities made the ranks below.
34. Detroit, Michigan
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.06%
33. Shreveport, Louisiana
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.12%
32. West Covina, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.17%
31. Oxnard, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.25%
30. Escondido, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.29%
29. Boston, Massachusetts
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.36%
28. Warwick, Rhode Island
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.46%
27. San Diego, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households:13.51%
26. San Francisco, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.55%
25. Irvine, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.59%
24. New Orleans, Louisiana
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.62%
23. Norfolk, Virginia
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households:13.65%
22. Hampton, Virginia
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.75%
21. Anaheim, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.88%
20. Fontana, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.89%
19. Chicago, Illinois
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 14.05%
18. Orange, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 14.14%
17. Garden Grove, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 14.31%
16. Thousand Oaks, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 14.32%
15. Oakland, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 14.44%
14. Jurupa Valley, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 14.56%
13. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 15.08%
12. Toms River, New Jersey
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 15.14%
11. Chula Vista, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 15.38%
10. Stamford, Connecticut
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 15.42%
9. Norwalk, Connecticut
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 16.26%
8. Yonkers, New York
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 16.34%
7. Hollywood, Florida
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 16.87%
6. New York, New York
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 18.11%
5. Los Angeles, California
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 19.13%
4. Pompano Beach, Florida
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 19.57%
3. Hialeah, Florida
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 21.33%
2. Miami, Florida
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 24.58%
1. Newark, New Jersey
Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 26.4%