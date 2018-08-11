34 US cities where people can barely afford homes

caption In 15 California cities, at least 13% of households spend at least half of their income on housing. source Reuters

The cost to buy a home is more expensive than it’s ever been.

SmartAsset recently released a new report ranking the US cities with the most severely cost-burdened households – households who spend at least half of their income on housing.

In 34 cities, at least 13% of households are severely cost-burdened – almost half of the cities are in California.

The housing market is on the climb.

The value of homes has increased by 73% since the 1960s, when adjusted for inflation, Business Insider previously reported, citing a Student Loan Hero report.

It’s so expensive that, in some cities, the average home outweighs the average income by so much that it can take nearly a decade to save for a 20% down payment, according to a SmartAsset report released earlier this year.

Now, SmartAsset is back with new data that highlights the high cost of homeownership: the US cities with the most severely housing cost-burdened households (defined as households who spend more than 50% of their income on housing).

To determine this list, SmartAsset gathered US Census Bureau data for the percentage of severely housing-cost burdened households among homeowners in 167 cities, ranking each city by the amount of people spending at least half of their income on housing.

In 34 cities, 13% or more households spend at least half of their income on housing. Of these cities, 15 are in California, making it the state with the most severely housing-cost burdened cities. Florida ranks second, home to four of the most severely housing cost-burdened cities.

See which other cities made the ranks below.

34. Detroit, Michigan

source Kemboslice/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.06%

33. Shreveport, Louisiana

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.12%

32. West Covina, California

source Kit Leong/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.17%

31. Oxnard, California

source Michael Domingo/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.25%

30. Escondido, California

source Autumn Sky Photography/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.29%

29. Boston, Massachusetts

source Songquan Deng/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.36%

28. Warwick, Rhode Island

source Hank Shiffman/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.46%

27. San Diego, California

source Dancestrokes/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households:13.51%

26. San Francisco, California

source Bill45/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.55%

25. Irvine, California

source Steve Cukrov/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.59%

24. New Orleans, Louisiana

source GTS Productions/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.62%

23. Norfolk, Virginia

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households:13.65%

22. Hampton, Virginia

source Sherry V Smith/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.75%

21. Anaheim, California

source James Kirkikis/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.88%

20. Fontana, California

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 13.89%

19. Chicago, Illinois

source Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 14.05%

18. Orange, California

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 14.14%

17. Garden Grove, California

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 14.31%

16. Thousand Oaks, California

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 14.32%

15. Oakland, California

caption Oakland, California source cdrin/shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 14.44%

14. Jurupa Valley, California

source Wikimedia Commons

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 14.56%

13. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

source Kamira/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 15.08%

12. Toms River, New Jersey

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 15.14%

11. Chula Vista, California

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 15.38%

10. Stamford, Connecticut

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 15.42%

9. Norwalk, Connecticut

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 16.26%

8. Yonkers, New York

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 16.34%

7. Hollywood, Florida

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 16.87%

6. New York, New York

source Brian Kinney/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 18.11%

5. Los Angeles, California

source Checubus/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 19.13%

4. Pompano Beach, Florida

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 19.57%

3. Hialeah, Florida

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 21.33%

2. Miami, Florida

source Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 24.58%

1. Newark, New Jersey

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of severely housing cost-burdened households: 26.4%