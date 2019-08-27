An unknown buyer just paid $20.8 million for a California mansion that’s been compared to Tony Stark’s home in ‘Iron Man.’ Take a look inside the clifftop house overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

caption The home is perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean near San Diego. source Gary Kasl

A clifftop California mansion with a high-tech automation system and an infinity pool just sold for $20.8 million, Douglas Elliman exclusively told Business Insider.

According to Douglas Elliman, the ultra-modern San Diego home served as inspiration for Tony Stark’s house in Marvel’s “Iron Man” movies. Business Insider was not able to verify that claim, but several reports have pointed out the resemblance between the two houses.

It’s the most expensive house sold in the ritzy La Jolla seaside community so far in 2019, according to Douglas Elliman.

The La Jolla home spans approximately 11,545 square feet and includes a state-of-the-art automation system that controls the lights, shades, and music via iPad, as well as a multi-tiered home movie theater.

It also comes with an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Gary Kasl

According to Douglas Elliman, the San Diego home served as inspiration for Tony Stark’s fictional home in Marvel’s “Iron Man” movies.

Gary Kasl

Business Insider was not able to verify that claim, but several reports have pointed out the resemblance between the two houses. While the home in “Iron Man” is a fictional artist’s rendering, the clifftop location and striking modern style is similar to the real-life La Jolla home.

The fictional home of Tony Stark in "Iron Man." Paramount Pictures/YouTube

The real-life house is in La Jolla, a ritzy resort community 12 miles north of San Diego that’s known for its scenic shoreline and multimillion-dollar homes.

Getty Images

The ultra-modern La Jolla home spans approximately 11,545 square feet, according to the listing.

Gary Kasl

Nicknamed “The Razor House,” the home was designed by San Diego architect Wallace E. Cunningham.

Gary Kasl

Perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the home is made of white concrete, stainless steel supports, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

Gary Kasl

The home’s central courtyard is protected from the wind by high retaining walls.

Gary Kasl

Residents can enjoy several outdoor terrace spaces.

Gary Kasl

The curving infinity pool gives the illusion of flowing directly into the horizon.

Gary Kasl

The interior of the home is outfitted with a state-of-the-art automation system that’s controlled via iPad and allows the resident to control the music, light controls, and motorized roller window shades.

Gary Kasl

The house comes with radiant heat and forced air cooling, as well as a back-up generator. A separate computer room houses all of the home’s integration and automation systems.

Gary Kasl

In the library is a custom Ralph Lauren glass and stainless steel pool table.

Gary Kasl

There are two master suites and two additional bedrooms in the house. A detached guest house holds two more bedrooms.

Gary Kasl

The home also includes a multi-tiered home theater.

Gary Kasl

The home also includes a subterranean garage that can hold at least four vehicles, from which a glass elevator rises all the way to the rooftop terrace level.

Gary Kasl

With its $20.8 million sale price, the Razor House is the most expensive house sold in La Jolla so far in 2019, according to Douglas Elliman.

Gary Kasl

