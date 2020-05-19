California pastor tests positive for COVID-19 after hosting Mother’s Day livestream

caption The Assembly of God in Redwood Valley, California, has been linked to three cases of COVID-19. source wwing/Getty Images

The pastor of an evangelical church two hours north of San Francisco tested positive after hosting a May 10 event where “singing was recorded,” according to Mendocino County officials. Two others were also infected.

The news comes after another church in central California exposed at least 180 worshippers to COVID-19 by hosting an in-person service on Mother’s Day.

Those who recently attended the church, or came in contact with the diagnosed individuals, have been encouraged by health officials to get tested for COVID-19.

A pastor at an evangelical church in Northern California tested positive for COVID-19 after hosting a livestream service on Mother’s Day, according to public health officials. At least three new cases, including the pastor, have been linked to the event, with one person now hospitalized.

The Assembly of God in Redwood Valley, about two hours north of San Francisco, does not appear to have violated any shelter-in-place orders, with Mendocino County authorities saying only that it hosted a livestream on May 10 where “singing was recorded.”

A local news report from KPIX-TV said, of those diagnosed, “All three were at the venue and two participated in the event.”

Previously in March, the church’s pastor, Reverend Jack McMillin, suggested on social media that the pandemic was “overhyped.” He did not respond to messages on Facebook requesting comment.

