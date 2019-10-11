22 photos show how an estimated 2 million Californians are coping with mass blackouts to prevent wildfires

Millions of Californians are without power after PG&E, California’s largest utility company, cut off 750,000 of its customer accounts.

It’s trying to minimize the possibility of forest fires, after weather forecasts predicted high winds and dry weather for fire prone areas.

In response to the planned power cuts, lines formed at gas stations, schools and universities closed, and perishables like ice cream melted.

Many Californians are fuming as intentional power cuts leave millions in the dark.

Estimates of more than two million people are, or could soon be, without power. PG&E, California’s largest utility company planned to cut off power to 750,000 of its Californian customer accounts (each can cover several family members) in 34 counties. As of Thursday lunchtime, 700,000 customers were without power.

It was “a last resort” to try minimize the possibility of forest fires, after high winds and dry weather were forecast.

Before the preemptive power cuts, lines formed at gas stations and hardware stores, and schools closed. Afterwards, traffic lights went down, gas cookers went on, and millions of people are sitting, waiting it out in the dark.

Here’s what it’s like.

According to PG&E, it’s lights out for around 750,000 customers across California. The areas affected are San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Oakland, Berkeley, Northern California’s wine country, the Central Valley, California’s north and central coastlines, and the Sierra Nevada foothills.

PG&E moved preemptively — not wanting history to repeat. In 2018, it was responsible for causing California’s most destructive wildfire ever, which killed 85 people, and burned more than 150,000 acres. It was also responsible for forest fires in 2017.

The concern was that high winds, known as “Diablos,” would knock down power lines, causing wildfires that would spread rapidly, fanned by the wind. PG&E is legally entitled to cut power when the risk is high.

caption A pedestrian walks past a row of power lines in Rosemead, California on October 9, 2019, as southern California braces for the possibility of widespread power outages. source Frederick J. Brown / AFP / Getty

California State Sen. Jim Nielsen said the power cuts were unacceptable. “Millions without electricity is what a third-world country looks like, not a state that is the fifth-largest economy in the world,” he said.

caption Jim Nielsen in 2011. source Max Whittaker / Reuters

PG&E said it was going to open 30 air-conditioned community centers so people could go to the bathroom, charge their devices, and access bottled water. But that’s only during the day.

The utility company also said it would let customers know about the “when and where” of power cuts. However, the high number of customers directed to its website — between seven and eight times normal traffic — caused the site to crash.

caption Close-up of cellphone displaying alert from utility Pacific Gas and Electric (PGE) warning of an unprecedented Public Safety Power Shutoff. source Smith Collection / Gado / Getty

Still, California residents had been warned of the impending mass power cuts, and they tried to prepare as best they could. Lines formed at gas stations to fill up.

caption Cars line up to get gas at the Costco gas station October 9, 2019 in Vallejo, California. source Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

While electric cars had to charge up before the power stopped at charging stations.

caption Tesla charging stations are tied off with caution tape to prevent cars from charging on October 10, 2019 in Napa, California. source Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

On Wednesday, the power was switched off for 750,000 customers. Here, a gas station and traffic lights are without power.

Following the power outage, there were multiple car crashes at intersections without working traffic lights.

Schools have had to close, though not everyone realized that right away.

After the power was cut, Californians were still shopping at hardware stores to stock up on batteries, flashlights, coolers, or oil lamps, guided by employees wielding flashlights or headlamps.

But what profits the hardware stores make will be offset by the losses suffered by businesses across the state. Despite many remaining open, using lanterns or battery powered lights, businesses will lose money.

Michael Wara, Stanford University’s director of a climate and energy program, estimated that cutting off 800,000 customers for two days could cause the state to lose $2.5 billion. While it’s only been 750,000 customers so far, it could still mean California loses billions. Especially if it lasts for days.

Household fridges and supermarkets filled with perishables will suffer. There will be casualties — in this case, ice-cream is being thrown out.

And despite bars suiting dark, moody lighting, no one likes a warm beer.

caption Rick Shaw bartends using light from a lantern at the Town Square Sports Bar in Sonoma, California, on October 9, 2019, during a planned power outage by the Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) utility company. source Brittany Hosea-Small / AFP / Getty

For the Californians who can’t cook without power, food trucks provide one alternative for meals.

caption Local residents pick up meals from El Coyote food truck, one of the few food trucks open in the area, in Sonoma, California, on October 9, 2019. source Brittany Hosea-Small / AFP / Getty

As Gregory Hansen, who was in Silicon Valley on business, told The New York Times, it’s off putting losing modern conveniences. “Then all of a sudden, it’s like ‘Well, holy crap, I guess maybe we need a generator, or maybe we should start buying more freeze-dried food,'” he said.

Some people were annoyed when high winds hadn’t hit by Wednesday night. Rick Lachmiller, a contractor, told ABC News he thought PG&E had jumped the gun.

caption A customer peers in a closed Safeway grocery store, which is closed after the power was shut down as part of a statewide blackout in Santa Rosa, California on October, 10, 2019. source Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty

But fires have been burning. This one was burning in Moraga, on Wednesday night, and on Thursday morning half a dozen more were burning across the state. National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Anderson also told ABC News gusts up to 45 mph were forecast. “Don’t worry, the wind is coming,” he said.

Yet many are still unhappy about the situation. In Colusa County, California Highway Patrol is investigating gunshots fired at a PG&E marked truck on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 50,000 people had their power put back on, but for the majority it could be another five days. It can’t be switched on until all equipment is repaired, and employees can’t begin assessments until the wind has died down. Forecasts have the wind subsiding on Friday. So for now it’s dinner by candlelight.

caption Judy Aquiline, a Sonoma local, sits in the candle-lit restaurant Reel and Brand in Sonoma, California, on October 9, 2019. source Brittany Hosea-Small / AFP / Getty

