A massive California ranch that may be the biggest piece of land for sale in the state is on the market for $72 million — here’s a look inside

caption The N3 Cattle Company ranch is on the market for $72 million. source California Outdoor Properties

caption The N3 Cattle Company ranch is on the market for $72 million. source California Outdoor Properties

If you have $72 million, you can now own what’s believed to be the largest piece of land for sale in California.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the 50,500-acre ranch is larger than the city of San Francisco.

The N3 Cattle Company ranch stretches across four counties: Santa Clara County, Alameda County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County.

Read more: The Martha’s Vineyard estate that Jackie Kennedy bought for $1 million in 1979 just hit the market for $65 million – here’s a look inside the property

The property has been a working ranch for 85 years and is currently owned by fourth-generation ranchers, according to the listing. It includes 80 square miles of watersheds, creeks, diverse terrains, and wildlife, along with 200 miles of private roads.

There are hunting cabins scattered throughout the property along with a four-bedroom main house and four cabins for employees.

Keep reading for an inside look at the ranch.

The N3 Cattle Company ranch is located in Livermore, California, east of Oakland and San Jose.

source Google Maps

Source: California Outdoor Properties

It is the largest piece of land for sale in California, according to the listing.

source California Outdoor Properties

Source: California Outdoor Properties

It spans 50,500 acres and stretches across four counties: Santa Clara County, Alameda County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County.

source California Outdoor Properties

Source: California Outdoor Properties

According to The Wall Street Journal, the property is larger than the city of San Francisco.

source California Outdoor Properties

Source: The Wall Street Journal

It has been a working ranch for 85 years …

source California Outdoor Properties

Source: California Outdoor Properties

… and is currently owned by fourth-generation ranchers.

source California Outdoor Properties

Source: California Outdoor Properties

The property includes 80 square miles of watersheds, creeks, diverse terrains, and wildlife.

source California Outdoor Properties

Source: California Outdoor Properties

It also includes 200 miles of private roads.

source California Outdoor Properties

Source: California Outdoor Properties

Along with hunting cabins, the property comes with a four-bedroom main house …

source California Outdoor Properties

Source: California Outdoor Properties

… as well as four additional cabins for employees.

source California Outdoor Properties

Source: California Outdoor Properties

There is also a horse barn, hay barn, two shops, and sheds on the property, according to the listing.

caption A living area in one of the many structures on the ranch. source California Outdoor Properties

Source: California Outdoor Properties

The ranch has five corrals …

source California Outdoor Properties

Source: California Outdoor Properties

… and can house up to 650 cow and calf pairs year-round, 1,500 cow and calf pairs seasonally, or 3,200 stockers seasonally.

source California Outdoor Properties

Source: California Outdoor Properties

The property is currently on the market for $72 million.

source California Outdoor Properties

Source: California Outdoor Properties