A massive California ranch that may be the biggest piece of land for sale in the state is on the market for $72 million — here’s a look inside

- The N3 Cattle Company ranch is the largest piece of land for sale in California, according to its listing.
- According to The Wall Street Journal, the 50,500-acre ranch is bigger than the city of San Francisco.
- It includes 80 square miles of watersheds, creeks, diverse terrains, and wildlife, along with 200 miles of private roads.
If you have $72 million, you can now own what’s believed to be the largest piece of land for sale in California.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the 50,500-acre ranch is larger than the city of San Francisco.
The N3 Cattle Company ranch stretches across four counties: Santa Clara County, Alameda County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County.
The property has been a working ranch for 85 years and is currently owned by fourth-generation ranchers, according to the listing. It includes 80 square miles of watersheds, creeks, diverse terrains, and wildlife, along with 200 miles of private roads.
There are hunting cabins scattered throughout the property along with a four-bedroom main house and four cabins for employees.
Keep reading for an inside look at the ranch.
The N3 Cattle Company ranch is located in Livermore, California, east of Oakland and San Jose.
It is the largest piece of land for sale in California, according to the listing.
It spans 50,500 acres and stretches across four counties: Santa Clara County, Alameda County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the property is larger than the city of San Francisco.
It has been a working ranch for 85 years …
… and is currently owned by fourth-generation ranchers.
The property includes 80 square miles of watersheds, creeks, diverse terrains, and wildlife.
It also includes 200 miles of private roads.
Along with hunting cabins, the property comes with a four-bedroom main house …
… as well as four additional cabins for employees.
There is also a horse barn, hay barn, two shops, and sheds on the property, according to the listing.
The ranch has five corrals …
… and can house up to 650 cow and calf pairs year-round, 1,500 cow and calf pairs seasonally, or 3,200 stockers seasonally.
The property is currently on the market for $72 million.
