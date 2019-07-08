Some California residents are sleeping outside after the state was hit with major earthquakes

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Ridgecrest, California, on Thursday, and a 7.1 magnitude quake hit the next day, causing structural damage to the region.

Residents of Ridgecrest are living in fear of facing another big quake, and are even sleeping outside to avoid being hit by falling objects.

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin warned that post traumatic stress disorder is “a real thing,” and that teams are on hand to help residents in the aftermath of the quakes.

Some Southern California residents are sleeping outside after their town was hit by major earthquakes.

A 6.4 magnitude quake rattled Ridgecrest, California, on Thursday, and a 7.1 magnitude quake hit the next day. In total, seismologists have since recorded more than 3,000 earthquakes since the Fourth of July.

Residents from the area have said that they’re living in fear of facing another big quake, and are even sleeping outside to avoid being hit by falling objects.

Flavio Montes told CBS News that he and his family are sleeping outside of one of the town’s Red Cross shelters.

He said his daughter and their friends feel safer outside than they do sleeping inside.

“We ended up coming out here because my kids went in, every time a little shake would happen, they would just start panicking,” Montes said.

Ridgecrest resident Nancy Pace told the Washington Post that she and her neighbors slept outside on air mattresses because they were afraid of their homes collapsing.

“Every time I tried to doze off we had another earthquake,” she said, adding that the “whole town is definitely on edge.”

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin warned that post traumatic stress disorder is “a real thing.”

“And we’re all suffering from it right now … we have teams coming in that will help us with that,” he told CBS News.

There were no fatalities and only minor injuries following last week’s earthquakes, but authorities said a number of fires broke out and buildings sustained structural damage.

Seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted over the weekend that larger earthquakes are “improbable” over the next week, but smaller quakes are likely.

“The sequence is decaying, and the decay rate is on the high side of average,” she said. “So the probabilities of more aftershocks are dropping.”