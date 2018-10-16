Students in California are accused of handing out cookies made with human ash to their classmates

caption Da Vinci Charter Academy source CBS Sacramento

Students at a California high school allegedly used cremated human remains to bake a batch of sugar cookies and handed them out to their classmates.

Police are investigating the claims that two students at Da Vinci Charter Academy in Davis allegedly gave the cookies to nine of their classmates, CBS Sacramento reported.

The cookies are believed to have included the ashes of one of the student’s grandparents.

The cookies have not yet been tested for human remains, and evidence thus far is based on student interviews.

One boy told Fox 40 that the student who handed out the cookies later told classmates her grandmother’s remains were baked into them.

“This girl is going around telling everyone, basically at this point, that she had brought in these cookies to school with human ashes in them,” he said.

If the allegations are confirmed, the students could face criminal charges.

Davis Police Lt. Paul Doroshov said this is the first case of its kind he has come across.

“I have not heard of anyone getting sick or anybody being harmed as far as physically, physiologically by this,” he told CBS.

The Davis Joint Union School District said in a statement that there is an ongoing investigation, but it would not comment on confidential student matters.

“This case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible,” the district said.