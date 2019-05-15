Students will reportedly face ‘severe consequences’ for a racist promposal sign

caption The promposal. source CarolLinLA/Twitter

A promposal from Palos Verdes High School in California has gone viral because of its racist language.

“Bianca You are racist, but I would give anything for you to go with me to prom,” the sign says, with large letters spelling out the N-word, according to The LA Times.

Members of the community want the school to investigate the situation ahead of the dance.

Palos Verdes High School Principal Allan Tyner said in a statement reviewed by Fox 11 LA the students will face “severe consequences.”

The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and it’s prom season in America. But it wouldn’t be prom season without controversial, racist promposals.

The latest controversy comes from Palos Verdes High School in California, The LA Times, reports.

"Bianca You are racist, but I would give anything for you to go with me to prom," the sign says. The sign also features six large, dark letters spell out the N-word.

This appeared on my daughter’s Instagram. These two stupid kids go to her high school. I ask all of you to call Palos Verdes High School 90274 and condemn this horrific sensibility. #racism #ignorance# pic.twitter.com/Oq4F36p8sv — Carol Lin (@CarolLinLA) May 14, 2019

The students in the photo have not been identified, but the sign has been widely circulated, leaving members of the community upset and concerned, The LA Times reported.

On Wednesday, Palos Verdes High School Principal Allan Tyner addressed the situation in a statement saying that he plans to meet with the whole student body.

“I will be meeting with all students, class by class. We will review appropriate behavior and how the use of hurtful racial slurs like the one used on this recent picture posted on social media is unacceptable,” he said. “I know that this one unfortunate event does not represent us as a school community.”

He continued: “Racist words and racist acts have no place in our school community. We will rise above this, learn from this, and be a better school community because of it.”

In a statement reviewed by Fox 11 LA, Tyner said that the students in the picture and their families have been contacted “to inform them that we are forming a response and anticipate severe consequences”

“We are also continuing to investigate the situation to determine who else may have been present when the photo was taken, and who took the photo,” the principal said. “However, we will not discuss the details of any school action or potential consequences for students as we have a strict obligation to protect privacy rights.”

The school’s dance, themed “Wish Upon a Star,” is scheduled for Saturday, according to the paper.

This isn’t the first promposal to have gained national attention for its insensitive content. Earlier this month, a high school student from Ohio was banned from prom over a racist promposal sign that said “If I was black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u for prom.”

Palos Verdes High School didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.