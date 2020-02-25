Disappointing photos show what 17 popular California tourist attractions look like in real life

caption The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco covered in fog. source JimmyJackk/Trip Advisor

California is full of natural wonders, scenic views, and tourist attractions that draw in visitors from around the globe.

While photos of these places usually appear glamorous online, not all of them look as impressive in real life.

The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, for example, is often covered by fog, making it hard to actually see the landmark.

The Hollywood Sign is an iconic symbol in Los Angeles, but you’ll need to be prepared to hike quite a distance if you want to see it up close.

Some of California’s most popular tourist destinations don’t always live up to expectations. Large crowds, underwhelming historical sites, and tourist traps make for disappointing photos that don’t quite match the picturesque views seen on the internet.

Keep scrolling to see what these 17 tourist hotspots look like in real life.

San Diego is known for its stunning coastline and white sand.

caption La Jolla Cove in San Diego, California. source Stephen Simpson/Getty Images

But the city’s beaches are not as picturesque when you consider the amount of seaweed that washes up on the shore.

caption The shore can sometimes be covered in seaweed. source Kathy T./Yelp

The Golden Gate Bridge is a must-see when visiting San Francisco.

caption The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California is a popular tourist destination. source Ed Freeman/Getty Images

But most of the time it’s covered in fog, so you won’t actually be able to see much.

caption The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, covered in fog. source JimmyJackk/Trip Advisor

The famous Hollywood Sign looks just like it does on the silver screen.

caption The Hollywood Sign is instantly recognizable in Los Angeles, California. source 4kclips/Shutterstock

But getting up close to the sign is not for the faint of heart, as it requires a nearly three-hour round-trip hike.

caption Visitors will have to hike up a large mountain to get an up-close view of the sign. source Tobias Bäumler/EyeEm via Getty Images

People from all over the world travel to Salvation Mountain in Calipatria, California, to see the religious shrine’s decorative art and bright colors.

caption Salvation Mountain in Calipatria, California, is a hand-built art installation. source Nagel Photography/Shutterstock

But visitors may be surprised to discover that it’s just a painted hill in the middle of the desert.

caption The mountain is located in California’s Colorado Desert. source Kym S./Yelp

Lombard Street in San Francisco, California, is famous for its curvy road that has eight sharp turns.

caption Lombard Street is known as the most crooked street in the world. source photoquest7/Getty Images

But since its still an active public road, cars are constantly traveling down the one-way street, causing congestion.

caption Traffic is common on Lombard Street. source ronniechua/Getty Images

Griffith Observatory offers spectacular views of Los Angeles.

caption The Griffith Observatory overlooks the Los Angeles basin. source f11photo/Shutterstock

But Los Angeles’ heavy layer of smog can make it difficult to enjoy the sights.

caption Heavy smog and pollution in Los Angeles obscure the view. source Scott P/TripAdvisor

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, can be the perfect place to spend time with family and friends.

caption Disneyland is a short drive from Los Angeles. source Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Thousands of other people likely had the same idea, though.

caption Disneyland is usually packed on any given day. source Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG

Universal CityWalk Hollywood comes to life in the evening with neon signs and bright colors.

caption Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles, California, is a popular tourist destination. source Artography/Shutterstock

During the day, though, it’s an ordinary shopping plaza that’s not as entertaining.

caption It’s a bit more crowded during the day. source Jason M./Yelp

Santa Monica Beach can be a serene place to watch the waves crash on the shore.

caption The sunset at Santa Monica Beach in California. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

But most of the time, you’ll likely see more crowds than waves.

caption Santa Monica Beach can get packed. source pmuchnik/TripAdvisor

Dolores Park is one of San Francisco’s most popular places to relax and enjoy views of the city.

caption Dolores Park in San Francisco, California. source Paper Cat/Shutterstock

But on a sunny day, it might be hard to find a spot to kick back.

caption There are usually large crowds on the weekends. source Jyl C./Yelp

Joshua Tree National Park is like a whimsical desert oasis.

caption Joshua Tree National Park is located between the Colorado Desert and the Mojave Desert in Southern California. source KiskaMedia/Getty Images

But with nearly 800,000 acres of desert land to journey through, the view can get a little repetitive.

caption It’s also easy to get lost in the vast national park. source James O’Neil/Getty Images

Venice Beach has become a tourist hotspot.

caption Many people visit Venice Beach for its famed boardwalk and ocean views. source Xavier Arnau/Getty Images

But the area has also become overpopulated in recent years because of this reason.

caption The popular beach city is also grappling with a homelessness epidemic. source Richard L./Yelp

Hoping to go on a tranquil water excursion through the Venice Canals?

caption The Venice Canal Historic District is located in Los Angeles, California. source Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

You’ll have to bring your own non-motorized watercraft because there are no official boat rentals available.

caption The Venice Canals are a short walk from Venice Beach. source MilaTCunha/TripAdvisor

Downtown Los Angeles has a great mix of high-rise buildings and famous historical landmarks.

caption Downtown Los Angeles, California is home to many of the city’s skyscrapers. source kenny hung photography/Getty Images

But it’s mostly underwhelming, as it’s predominantly filled with office buildings.

caption Many people work in the city. source M4rc0_77/TripAdvisor

The stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are one of the main reasons tourists travel to the iconic, celebrity-filled city.

caption Stars line the sidewalk at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. source oneinchpunch/Shutterstock

But it’s basically a regular sidewalk, and your chances of seeing an actual celebrity are slim.

caption The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a popular reason to visit Hollywood, California. source Harald C./Yelp

L.A. Live has plenty of nighttime entertainment options.

caption Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, L.A. is a premiere destination for events. source Alex Millauer/Shutterstock

But it’s also home to Staples Center, Microsoft Theatre, and the Novo — which means it can get crowded when events are happening.

caption L.A. Live can get too crowded at times. source ralphh909/TripAdvisor

If you’re a “Full House” fan, the Painted Ladies in San Francisco make for the perfect photo op.

caption The Painted Ladies appear in the opening of the ’90s TV show “Full House.” source Andia/Contributor via Getty Images

But it might be difficult to capture that dream photo since people are constantly taking their own pictures in front of the homes.