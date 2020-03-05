California and Washington state have both declared a state of emergency after their first coronavirus deaths —here’s what it means

caption California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a state of emergency in California on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. source Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after reported the first death from coronavirus in the state.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday made the declaration in order to receive emergency federal funding to battle the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,250 people and infected more than 95,000 globally. The coronavirus causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19.

The US has reported more than 150 COVID-19 cases, including 53 in California. Cases have been confirmed in the following counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Los Angeles (which confirmed six new cases on Wednesday), Orange, Placer (where one patient died), Sacramento, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma.

The country has also confirmed 11 coronavirus deaths: 10 in Washington state and one in Placer County, California, located near Sacramento.

“The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus,” Newsom said. “This emergency proclamation will help the state further prepare our communities and our health care system in the event it spreads more broadly.”

The proclamation also includes provisions to protect consumers from price gouging and allows for out-of-state healthcare workers to assist facilities at the frontlines of the coronavirus battle.

The California Department of Public Health said it was working closely with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, including screening incoming passengers at both Los Angeles International (LAX) and San Francisco International (SFO) airports.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in the state last month after the first coronavirus death was confirmed. The state has confirmed more than 39 cases of the virus and 10 deaths.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in the city last month, while several other US cities and counties have also declared public health emergencies over the new coronavirus.

Declaring an emergency can help states activate emergency response plans and state emergency operation centers. It also can help a government get reimbursed for money it spends on preparedness from the state and federal government and gives authority to use funds to deploy additional personnel, buy equipment, and prepare stockpiles.