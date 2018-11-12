New satellite photos of California’s wildfires show the furious, deadly evolution of the disasters from space

caption A satellite view of Paradise, California, on November 8, 2018. source NASA Earth Observatory

California is still burning.

As of Monday, three major wildfires – the Camp, Hill, and Woolsey fires – have killed dozens of people and scorched hundreds of thousands of acres of forests and infrastructure.

Firefighters are struggling to contain the biggest blazes.

The Camp Fire, which is located north of Sacramento, quickly burned the entire town of Paradise to the ground. It’s now California’s most destructive wildfire in terms of structures destroyed, and is one of the state’s deadliest blazes ever. Parts of the beach community Malibu went up in flames in the Woolsey Fire, sending Hollywood actors and actresses running for safety.

So far, these two rapidly evolving disasters has left at least 31 people dead, some of whom were killed while trying to escape in cars.

Satellites owned by NASA and commercial companies such as DigitalGlobe are recording images of the fires from space. These photos provide an incredible view of how large and intense the fires are, and how quickly they’ve grown.

Here are some of the best satellite pictures of the fires so far.

As of Monday, California was dealing with three major wildfires. The Camp Fire is located about 80 miles north of Sacramento, while the Woolsey Fire and smaller Hill Fire are outside Los Angeles.

caption A map showing the locations of major and less dangerous wildfires in California as of November 12, 2018. source Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

On Thursday, dry, warm winds — including gusts of about 50 mph — blew through northern California. Climate change is drying out more vegetation in the region, increasing the risk that spreading embers will grow into larger blazes.

caption The western US on November 8, 2018. Red dots show active fires. source NASA Worldview

Source: Business Insider

The gusts helped spread the Camp Fire. As of Monday, that fast-burning blaze had burned more than 6,400 homes, making it the most destructive wildfire in California history.

caption The western US on November 9, 2018. Red dots show active fires. source NASA Worldview

Sources: Business Insider, CalFire

The Camp Fire grew at a rate of about 80 football fields per minute. This breakneck expansion pushed the blaze into the town of Paradise, which had a population of about 27,000.

caption A satellite view of Paradise, California, on November 8, 2018. source NASA Earth Observatory

Sources: Insider, Forbes, US Census Bureau

DigitalGlobe took this regional photo on Friday using its WorldView-3 satellite. By recording infrared light, the satellite’s view can penetrate thick smoke and detect fires.

Healthy vegetation is shown in blue, active fires glow, and scorched areas look yellow-green and yellow-orange. The town of Paradise is in flames to the left in this picture.

Here’s a close-up view of Paradise as seen from space in September.

This WorldView-3 image shows the same view of Paradise on Friday, in flames.

The entire town was leveled in a day, and the fire has killed at least 29 people. This makes the Camp Fire as deadly as the Griffith Park Fire of 1933, which was previously considered California’s deadliest wildfire ever.

caption A visible-light view of Paradise, California, on November 9, 2018. source Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company

Sources: Business Insider, LA Times

As the Camp Fire raged, the Hill and Woolsey fires also grew, You can see those fires outside of Los Angeles in this satellite image from Saturday.

source NASA Worldview

All three wildfires covered most of California in a haze of smoke over the weekend.

caption The western US on November 11, 2018. Red dots show active fires. source NASA Worldview

As of Monday morning, the Woolsey Fire had scorched about 92,000 acres of land. This view shows the Malibu area on Sunday.

Source: CalFire

WorldView-3’s infrared camera peered through the smoke in the mountains to show this view of the fires on the same day.

Here’s Point Dume in Malibu in February 2018 — before the Woolsey Fire.

By Sunday, the wildfire had torn through canyons in the beach community, burning homes and killing two people in a car. The blaze sent many celebrities fleeing and torched some of their houses.

Sources: Insider (1, 2)

As of Monday morning, the Woolsey Fire was about 20% contained and the Camp Fire was about 25% contained. The Hill Fire was about 80% contained.

caption The western US on November 12, 2018. Red dots show active fires. source NASA Worldview

Sources: Business Insider, CalFire (1, 2), Ventura County Emergency Information