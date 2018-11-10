All of the celebrities who have evacuated their homes as wildfires spread across California

caption A firefighter in Magalia, California attempts to contain the rapidly moving flames on November 9, 2018. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

At least nine people are dead and thousands of homes have been destroyed in three dangerous wildfires which are burning across California.

The Camp Fire, in northern California, started Thursday morning, killing at least nine people and burning the entire 27,000-population town of Paradise.

Meanwhile, two smaller fires – The Woolsey and Hill Fires – also started on Thursday to the south, and are burning through parts of Ventura and the outskirts of Los Angeles, shutting down stretches of the freeway. Another small fire broke out on Friday morning inside the city limits of LA.

You can see a map of the fires here.

While so far there are no reported deaths or injuries from the southern California fires, at least 150 homes have been burned, according to southern California officials, with that number expected to rise.

Among those properties threatened are a number of celebrity homes, and A-listers were mong the 250,000 people in Ventura and LA countries who had already been evacuated as of Friday night.

Read more: At least 9 people dead, thousands of homes destroyed in 3 dangerous wildfires burning across California

Here are all of the celebrities who have evacuated their homes during the fires so far.

Kim Kardashian-West

source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian-West was forced to flee her Hidden Hills property within one hour on Thursday night, according to People, after coming home to find that the wildfire in her neighborhood was burning out of control.

She filmed the flames from her private jet and shared the aerial video to her Instagram stories, telling fans she was evacuating and asking them to “pray for Calabasas.”

She then tweeted that she had “heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment.”

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe ???????? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

Caitlyn Jenner

source Star Max/IPx

Jenner’s home in Malibu hills has been completely destroyed by the flames, according to TMZ, but it was confirmed that the reality star had evacuated and was safe.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kim’s sister Kourtney lives in the area of Calabasas, and also chose to evacaute.

According to People, she shared a photo of her car trunk packed with bags saying: “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight.”

source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After monitoring the situation for a number of hours, Khloé Kardashian tweeted that she had “left with the clothes on my back but I think I packed Trues entire bedroom and closet in my car.”

I just left with the clothes on my back but I think I packed Trues entire bedroom and closet into my car ????????‍♀️ obviously she’s all that matters to me ???? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2018

Lady Gaga

source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Lady Gaga shared an Instagram story telling fans she had been evacuated and showing the smoke surrounding her house.

She then tweeted her prayers amid the fires, adding that she was “sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames.”

I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 10, 2018

She shared a second tweet thanking the “fire fighters, police, first and emergency responders for doing above and beyond everything you can do to help us. You are true heroes.”

Will Smith

source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Smith took to his Instagram stories 14 hours ago to make a “daddy assessment” of the fire, but said he and his family had not yet been evacuated.

“We are prepared to evacuate as soon as we get the word,” he said.

He posted again seven hours later where he showed fans the fires approaching, saying: “We are not in the evacuation zone but I don’t link it, so we are going to go.”

Orlando Bloom

source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bloom shared a photo on Instagram of his street ablaze, thanking the “brave firefighters.”

Iggy Azalea

source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea tweeted that she couldn’t get home to any of her things at was “genuinely concerned” about her home burning down.

Iam genuinely concerned about my home burning down it’s right on the canyon in calabasas and I can’t get home to any of my things right now. ???????? — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 9, 2018

Robin Thicke

Thicke posted an Instagram photo of smoke billowing above his home, stating: “Our home is just to the left.”

Alyssa Milano

source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The “Who’s The Boss” star tweeted that she evacuating taking just her “kids, dogs, computer, and Doc Marten boots.”

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

Cher

caption Cher played Meryl Streep’s mother in “Mamma Mia! 2.” source TheEllenShow/YouTube

Cher tweeted that the fire was getting closer, adding “I’m worried about my house, but there is nothing I can do.”

I’m worried about my house????, but there is nothing I can do.

Friends houses have burned????????

I can’t bear the thought of there being no Malibu I’ve had a house in Malibu since 1972???? — Cher (@cher) November 9, 2018

Rob Lowe

source JB Lacroix/ Getty Images

“Parks and Recreation” actor Rob Lowe shared an Instagram photo showing his son and nephews helping evacuations and bringing food to the firefighters “somewhere in the hills above Thousand Oaks.”

Rainn Wilson

source Valerie Macon/Getty Images

“The Office” star Rainn Wilson’s home was evacauted due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks, the same location as a fatal mass shooting on Wednesday.

He shared a tweet sending her prayers to the people Thousand Oaks.

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

Eddie McClintock

caption Actor Eddie McClintock source Getty

Actor Eddie McClintock tweeted that he had been evacuated from Old Agoura, saying: “Things just got real.”