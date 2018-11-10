Malibu is in flames as two wildfires spread through southern California — here’s what it looks like on the ground

Flames are racing along the southern California coastline as firefighters work to contain the fast-moving Woolsey Fire. The blaze has already scorched 14,000 acres on the outskirts of Los Angeles, and the nearby Hill Fire has charred 6,100 acres in Ventura County.

They’re just two of thousands of California wildfires recorded this year. Meanwhile, to the north, the Camp Fire has killed five people and leveled the entire town of Paradise.

Both of the LA-area fires started Thursday afternoon, and though no deaths have been reported, many people have had to leave behind their beloved pets and homes and flee.

Here’s a glimpse at the devastation in southern California so far.

The beach city of Malibu is home to about 13,000 people. On Friday, as flames from the Woolsey Fire raced towards the coast, the entire town was forced to evacuate.

source Steve Heap/Shutterstock

Shortly after noon on Friday, the City of Malibu said on its website that the “fire is now burning out of control and heading into populated areas of Malibu. All residents must evacuate immediately.”

caption The Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Stars including Alyssa Milano, Melissa Etheridge, director Guillermo del Toro, and the Kardashian sisters all had to leave their homes in the area.

Milano said she packed up her “kids, dogs, computer,” and Doc Marten boots and headed for shelter.

Sources: @Alyssa_Milano, @RealGDT, Business Insider, @metheridge

More than 20,000 structures have burned in the Woolsey Fire, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Nearly 78,000 people have evacuated.

Source: VCFD PIO

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, the Woolsey Fire was 0% contained.

Firefighters went door to door urging people in the Malibu area to evacuate via the Pacific Coast Highway, which was turned into a 4-lane one-way road to safety.

Nearby, in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, the National Park Service said that “Western Town,” a movie set used in the popular show Westworld, had burned to the ground.

Source: Twitter

On its website, LA County says there’s no such thing as a wildfire season anymore — “fire season is now year-round.”

Source: LA County

To the north, meanwhile, residents of Paradise, California ran for their lives on foot and packed into cars to escape the Camp Fire. Five people burned to death in their cars.

caption Hospital workers and first responders evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

These fires are part of a trend: Wildfires are getting bigger and stronger as the planet heats up. The worst blaze in California history happened earlier this year, when the Mendocino Complex fire burned down more than 410,000 acres.