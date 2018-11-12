13 items you should have ready in an emergency kit in case of a wildfire

caption A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and quickly charred 70,000 acres and destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Camp Fire has become the most destructive fire in California’s history.

Two more California wildfires, the Hill and Woolsey Fires, have devastated several miles of land near Los Angeles.

These fires are part of a trend, as fire season in the western US is getting longer each year.

Most Americans do not have an emergency kit ready in case of a natural disaster.

Deadly fires have engulfed communities across California in recent days.

The Camp Fire in northern California has killed at least 29 people and destroyed more than 6,400 homes, making it the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history. Growing at the rate of nearly 80 football fields per minute, the fire burned the entire town of Paradise, which was home to 27,000 people.

Meanwhile, the Woolsey Fire near Los Angeles killed two people and forced more than 275,000 people to leave their homes, bringing the total death toll in the state to 31.

Another fire, the Hill Fire, has charred over 7 square miles near Los Angeles. The Hill Fire, which was 75% contained as of Monday morning, is one of more than 7,500 fires to have burned across California this year.

These fires are part of a trend, as fire season in the western US is getting longer each year. Some fire experts say the concept of seasonal wildfires no longer applies, since dangerous fires can now happen anytime.

