Three dangerous fires are burning across California, engulfing San Francisco in smokey haze and sending flames across an LA freeway

By
Hilary Brueck, Skye Gould, Business Insider US
-
A home burns as the Camp Fire moves through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018.

caption
A home burns as the Camp Fire moves through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018.
source
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • California is dealing with several dangerous wildfires. The Woolsey and Hill fires are burning on the outskirts of LA, and the Camp Fire in northern California destroyed an entire town in less than a day.
  • The flames are being fueled by dry, hot conditions as well as strong winds.
  • People in San Francisco, more than 170 miles away from the Camp Fire, woke up to a hazy sky and extremely poor air quality.
  • Another small brush fire started Friday morning near the Los Angeles Zoo in Griffith Park, and quickly scorched 3 acres.
  • California wildfires are becoming so frequent and pervasive that officials there say there’s almost no need for the term “wildfire season” anymore.

Three dangerous wildfires are raging in California.

The Camp Fire in northern California started Thursday morning and quickly charred the entire town of Paradise, which is home to 27,000. The furious flames grew at a pace of 80 football fields a minute, and as of 8:35 a.m. PT, fire officials reported the blaze had burned 70,000 acres in just over 24 hours, and was 5% contained.

To the south, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, two smaller fires which also started Thursday are creating havoc for drivers and forcing homeowners to flee. The Woolsey and Hill Fires are burning through the hills and valleys of parts of Ventura County. The flames have threatened the homes of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and shut down stretches of the 101 freeway.

Inside the city limits of LA, another smaller fire broke out Friday morning in Griffith Park, near the city’s zoo. Firefighters there are scrambling to reach the area by helicopter, since it’s not accessible by truck.

Already this year, 7,578 fires have burned across California, fueled by hot, dry, conditions and aggressive winds.