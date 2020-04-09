A woman destroyed nearly $2,000 worth of groceries by licking them, police say

caption Safeway in South Lake Tahoe, California. source Google Maps

A woman identified as Jennifer Walker was arrested by police in South Lake Tahoe, California, on Tuesday.

Police say she was licking jewelry and putting it into her cart at a local Safeway, which resulted in the store throwing away $1,800 worth of items.

Walker has since been charged with felony vandalism.

A 53-year-old woman in California has been arrested after police said she ruined $1,800 worth of groceries by licking items at a local grocery store.

An employee at a Safeway supermarket in South Lake Tahoe, near the Nevada border, called 911 reporting that a woman was putting jewelry from the store on to her hands, licking the pieces, then putting them into her cart, which was filled with other items, according to a press release from the city.

The store said all items in the cart – worth $1,800 – had been cross-contaminated and were unable to be sold. A further investigation found that the woman had no intention of buying any of the items, according to the release.

The woman, later identified as Jennifer Walker, was charged with felony vandalism and booked into El Dorado County Jail. Her bail has been set at $10,000.

Several grocery stores across the country have faced similar incidents, of customers licking, coughing, and spitting on items as supermarkets remain open as essential businesses amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In Massachusetts last week, a man was tackled by bystanders who said he coughed and spit on produce at a grocery store.

In New Jersey last month, a man was charged with making “terroristic threats” after police said he intentionally coughed on a supermarket employee.

Also in March, a woman was arrested after police said she spat on produce, bakery items, and meat at a Pennsylvania grocery store, causing $35,000 worth of damage.