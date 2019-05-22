A free ‘Call of Duty’ game is headed smartphones, and it has a massive Battle Royale mode — here’s what we know so far

caption The new, free “Call of Duty” smartphone game has a built-in 100-player Battle Royale mode. source Activision

The wildly popular “Call of Duty” franchise is headed to smartphones and tablets this summer.

When it arrives, it will come with a 100-player Battle Royale mode along the lines of “Fortnite.”

The new “Call of Duty” Battle Royale mode is different from the Battle Royale mode included in 2018’s “Call of duty: Black Ops 3” – it more directly competes with “Fortnite” and “PUBG Mobile.”

Are you ready for another major Battle Royale game?

The folks behind “Call of Duty” are hoping you are, as the next major “Call of Duty” game comes with a brand-new Battle Royale mode – distinct from the “Blackout” mode in 2018’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.”

Better yet, the new mode, alongside the rest of “Call of Duty Mobile,” arrives this summer as a free game for smartphones and tablets.

All of which is to say one thing: The new, free “Call of Duty” smartphone game has a built-in 100-player Battle Royale mode, and it’s aiming directly at “Fortnite” and “PUBG Mobile.”

Here’s what we know about it thus far:

1. The Battle Royale mode features 100 players in a fight to the death.

You can play alone, or you can play in a team – either way, the “Call of Duty Mobile” Battle Royale mode is the same type of game as “Fortnite” and “PUBG Mobile” before it: a winner-takes-all fight to the death.

Here’s how the mode is described:

“As 100 rivals start to descend from transport aircraft high above the battlefield, you’re able to time your drop, steering to a preferred area of the map using your wingsuit and parachute, hoping your teammates are in the vicinity and enemies are sparse until you’re tooled up with preferred weapons, and ready to fight. Then it’s a fight until you (or your team) are the only ones standing!”

2. The map is a pastiche of different iconic “Call of Duty” multi-player maps.

Like with “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3,” the Battle Royale map in “Call of Duty Mobile” is a collage of classic “Call of Duty” multi-player maps.

Thus far, the following maps have been identified as source material:

“Countdown: The hangars and missile silos; elements from the map that appeared in ‘Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.’

Crash: The war-torn settlement with a downed helicopter in the middle, from ‘Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.’

Diner: The infamous eatery from ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops II.’

Estate: The hilltop house and grounds, inspired by the map in from ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.’

Farm: The foreboding rural nightmare from Zombies Survival mode, from ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops II.’

Firing Range: The military practice facility, versions of which were seen throughout the from ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops’ franchise.

Killhouse: The small, symmetrical warehouse of mayhem from ‘Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.’

Launch: The cosmodrome and launch pad from ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops.’

Overgrown: A large, rural farm and fields from ‘Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.’

Nuketown: The iconic suburbs with a subterranean secret, as seen in all the ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops’ releases.

Pipeline: The grimy and overgrown railyard from ‘Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.’

Seaside: The coastal multiplayer map originally from ‘Call of Duty 4: Black Ops 4.’

Shipment: The crammed cargo docks from ‘Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.’

Standoff: The border town map from ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops II.'”

3. There are six different classes, and each class has its own ability — along the lines of “Apex Legends.”

Unlike past “Call of Duty” games, “Call of Duty Mobile” adds a variety of playable classes – each with its own abilities.

Six different classes are playable, which include the following:

“Defender: With the ability to place a deformable Transform Shield, this class also is Reinforced, raising resistance to all damage except bullets.

Mechanic: Able to call an EMP Drone to create electro-magnetic interference on hostile forces, this class also features the Engineer ability, granting augmented sight to vehicles, hostile traps, and other equipment.

Scout: Utilizing the Sensor Dart that can view hostile positions in the immediate area of the radar map, this class also benefits from the Tracker ability; allowing you to see fresh footprints of hostiles.

Clown: A master of distraction and friend of the undead, this class has a Toy Bomb to detonate, summoning zombies that only attack hostiles near to them; due in part to the Clown having the Anti-Zombie ability, which reduces the zombies’ aggression distance.

Medic: This class can place a Medical Station that continuously heals the Medic and associated allies in the immediate vicinity. In addition, the Master Healer ability allows a Medic to heal more quickly, and reduces the time it takes to revive teammates.

Ninja: Lastly, this clandestine class has a Grapple Gun that fires a hook, allowing you to propel yourself up and onto target buildings or across the landscape at speed. Movement is quiet too, due to this class having the Dead Silence ability.”

4. There are four different types of vehicles that can be piloted around the map.

With 100 players and a large map, you’re gonna need a way to get around quickly. “Call of Duty Mobile” has that covered in the form of vehicles – a quartet of vehicles, to be specific.

These vehicles run the gamut from water-based to airborne. Here’s the full list:

“ATV: A two-person quad-bike with speed but little protection.

Light Helicopter: With room for three including the pilot, allowing you to rain down fire from above.

SUV: An armored troop carrier with room for four, offering more ponderous mobility, but the extra protection compared to the ATV.

Tactical Raft: Take to the waters (including an ocean and rivers) in this fast boat, but watch for snipers!”

5. The rest: respawns, loot drops, zombies, and automatic looting.

Since we’re talking about “Call of Duty” here, the Battle Royale mode is extremely on-brand.

That means you’ll encounter the occasional zombie-infested area in Battle Royale, and respawns are handled in the same way they are in the previous “Call of Duty” Battle Royale mode.

And given that this is a Battle Royale mode, stuff like loot drops – packages of valuable loot that fall from the sky in specific locations – are very much part of the game mode.

Additionally, “Call of Duty Mobile” can be played in either first- or third-person mode, along the lines of “PUBG Mobile.”

And finally, a system for automatically looting is part of “Call of Duty Mobile” (though you’re able to swap out what you want as you wish). The same goes for opening doors – you’ll automatically open them if you approach, so be careful if you’re waiting to get the drop on an enemy.

“Call of Duty Mobile” is expected to arrive this summer on Android and iOS devices, and it costs nothing.

It’s not just Battle Royale, of course – there are a handful of other multi-player-based modes available in “Call of Duty Mobile,” which you can check out right here.

There aren’t any official trailers for the upcoming game just yet, but some YouTube creators already got into the beta – check it out in action below:

Or maybe you’re already sold on “Call of Duty Mobile”? There’s a beta you can sign up for right here.