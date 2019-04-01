The latest ‘Call of Duty’ is getting a huge new addition to its Battle Royale mode

- source
- Activision/Treyarch
- “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is the first game in the series to introduce a Battle Royale mode.
- The mode, “Blackout,” is getting its first major addition since the game launched in November 2018: A new map!
- The new Blackout mode map is named Alcatraz, and it arrives on April 2.
For the first time since launch, the latest “Call of Duty” game is getting a major update to its Battle Royale mode: A new map named Alcatraz.
As you might expect, the map is directly based on the infamous prison island in the San Francisco Bay.
- source
- Activision/Treyarch
Given the relatively small size of the island, the new Blackout mode is geared towards close-quarters gameplay.
As you can see above, Alcatraz is full of multi-level buildings where most of the fighting will take place – a major change from the sprawling, region-based Blackout map that arrived with “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” in November 2018.
Alcatraz is a free addition for anyone who owns the game, and arrives on the PlayStation 4 on April 2; Activision says it will head to Xbox One and PC on an unspecified date.
Check out a trailer showcasing the new map right here: