‘Call of Duty’ is going mobile with a brand-new game coming to Android and iOS later this year

“Call of Duty: Mobile” will launch for free on iOS and Android later this year, with a public beta arriving in the summer.

The game will be focused on online multiplayer, incorporating popular weapons, maps, and characters from past “Call of Duty” games like “Black Ops” and “Modern Warfare.”

While “Call of Duty” is still one of the best-selling video games on the planet, the mobile version will compete directly with “Fortnite” and “PUBG Mobile,” two battle-royale shooters with massive audiences on mobile devices.

The “Call of Duty” franchise is a perennial best-seller, delivering new games to tens of millions of players each year. Every “Call of Duty” is a war-based first-person shooter, but there are separate series within the franchise, including “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and “Call of Duty Black Ops.”

Online multiplayer will be the focus of “Call of Duty: Mobile”

“Call of Duty: Mobile” will emphasize online multiplayer, allowing players to join up with friends and play head to head against other people around the world. It’s unclear what game modes will be available for single player or offline play.

Players will unlock rewards as they play, allowing them to customize their appearance for online play.

Multiplayer modes “Team Deathmatch” and “Search & Destroy” will be available, and the trailer for “Call of Duty: Mobile” hints at the inclusion of Blackout, the battle-royale mode introduced in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”

“Call of Duty: Mobile” will compete with “Fortnite” and “PUBG Mobile,” two popular battle royale shooters with massive global audiences on iOS and Android.

While “Call of Duty” has no shortage of fans, the move to mobile will welcome an even larger audience. Tencent, China’s largest video game publisher and a major Activision stakeholder, specializes in mobile releases and will help bring “Call of Duty: Mobile” to North America, South America, Europe and other regions in the future.

Developed by Tencent’s Timi studio, “Call of Duty: Mobile” will primarily compete with “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (aka “PUBG Mobile”), two battle-royale shooters with free-to-play mobile versions.

Returning "Call of Duty" maps include Nuketown, Crash, and Hijacked.

“Call of Duty is synonymous with incredible quality and gameplay, and our team couldn’t be happier working together with Activision to bring it to life on mobile,” Steven Ma, senior vice president of Tencent Holdings, said in a statement. “With our expertise creating games custom-built for mobile players, we’re excited to deliver a new, feature-packed Call of Duty experience that all types of fans will enjoy.”

Fans can pre-register for “Call of Duty: Mobile” on the game’s official website at Callofduty.com/mobile. By signing up, players will get the latest game updates and gain access to the public beta coming this summer. Check out the trailer below to see “Call of Duty: Mobile in action.