A remastered version of a fan-favorite ‘Call of Duty’ game may be on the way this year, according to a new leak

caption A European ratings board has seemingly revealed the existence of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered.” source “Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2″/Activision

A rating for “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered” briefly appeared on the website of PEGI, the European video game ratings board, but was quickly deleted.

Activision Blizzard hasn’t announced this year’s “Call of Duty” game; “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” was released in October 2018, after being revealed last May.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered” was released as pre-order bonus for “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare” in November 2016, and but was popular enough to warrant a separate release.

A now-deleted post from a European ratings board has seemingly revealed the existence of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered.”

Gematsu first spotted that “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaign mode” had been rated for PlayStation 4 by PEGI, Europe’s regulatory ratings group.

Activision Blizzard has yet to announce the next “Call of Duty” game, but “Modern Warfare 2” is a fan favorite, and 2019 will mark the game’s 10th anniversary. Activision released a remaster of the first “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” in 2016. Though that remaster was originally intended to be a bonus for players who pre-ordered the newer “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare,” the remastered “Modern Warfare” was popular enough to warrant a separate release.

Though Activision releases a new “Call of Duty” game ever year, a portion of the fanbase remains loyal to “Modern Warfare 2,” and has spent years asking for another remaster. Unfortunately, the PEGI rating falls short of a full confirmation – only a remastered campaign mode is mentioned, without the online multiplayer that “Modern Warfare 2” was best known for.

caption During a controversial campaign mission in “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2,” players can choose to shoot civilians in a Russian airport. source “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2″/Activision

“Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2” did spark a good bit of controversy with its campaign mode when it was released in 2009. During a mission called “No Russian,” the player takes part in a terror attack in a Russian airport, with the option to help kill civilians. Given the tense global political climate of 2019, there will no doubt be some discussion about the scene if “Modern Warfare 2” is released again.

Fans will have to wait a few more weeks for Activision to confirm all of the details on “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered” or any other upcoming entries into the series. Activision revealed “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” on March 8th of last year, so it probably won’t be too long until we know more.