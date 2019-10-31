The latest ‘Call of Duty’ game is already setting sales records on PlayStation 4 and PC, and it’s likely to become the best-selling game of 2019

caption “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25. source “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare”/Activision Blizzard

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” had a massive launch, bringing in more than $600 million in its first three days. Publisher Activision Blizzard said “Modern Warfare” sold more in its first weekend than any “Call of Duty” game released since 2013.

With a new blockbuster release each year, “Call of Duty” is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all-time, and publisher Activision has doubled down for 2019 by releasing both “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and the free-to-play “Call of Duty Mobile” in October.

“Call of Duty Mobile” saw more than 100 million downloads during the first week of October, but that didn’t stop “Modern Warfare” from becoming the top-selling digital launch in Activision’s history.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” also set new records on the PlayStation Network for the most digital preorders, and the most three-day digital sales on PlayStation 4. Activision also said “Modern Warfare” has become the top-selling “Call of Duty” PC launch ever, beating out last year’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”

“Black Ops 4” was the second-best-selling game of 2018, trailing “Red Dead Redemption 2.” “Call of Duty: WWII” was the best-selling game of 2017, and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” is likely to lead the charts for 2019 at its current pace.

“Through the first three days, Modern Warfare has more total players and total hours played than any Call of Duty opening release in the last six years,” Activision President Rob Kostich said in a statement.

For the very first time, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” unites the millions of “Call of Duty ” players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC by allowing cross-play and cross-progression, regardless of which version you’re playing. The game also has a cinematic single-player campaign, which “Black Ops 4” lacked. “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” was built on a new engine too, giving the game a major graphical improvement from last year.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25. The PC version of “Modern Warfare” is available on Battle.net, Blizzard’s online gaming platform.