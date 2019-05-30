This year’s new ‘Call of Duty’ game was just revealed, and it arrives in October — here’s our first look at what to expect

- source
- “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare”/Activision
- “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” is a brand-new game from Infinity Ward, the creators behind the original “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.”
- “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 25, 2019.
- The game will feature a single-player story campaign, something that was missing from 2018’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.” “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” will also include classic multiplayer modes and cooperative missions.
- Check out the full reveal trailer below.
