‘Call of Duty Mobile’ has been downloaded 172 million times for free, but “Call of Duty Modern Warfare” still made $600 million during its opening weekend

caption “Call of Duty Modern Warfare” became the best-selling game of 2019 in less than a month. source “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare”/Activision

The latest “Call of Duty” games are both doing well with consumers.

The free to play “Call of Duty: Mobile” has been downloaded more than 172 million times and has earned $87 million, according to data from Sensor Tower.

Meanwhile, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” saw $600 million in sales during its opening weekend.

The simultaneous success of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and “Call of Duty: Mobile” shows that mobile and premium versions of games can coexist in the market without harming each other’s sales.

Activision Blizzard’s decision to release both a mobile “Call of Duty” game and a premium one at about the same time is looking like a smart move.

The free-to-play “Call of Duty: Mobile” was downloaded more than 172 million times during its first two months in the market, according to data from Sensor Tower. But its popularity hasn’t stopped the premium version of the game, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” from recording one of the most successful launches in the series’ history. Released less than a month after the mobile game, “Modern Warfare,” which costs $60 and is available for PCs, the Xbox One, and the PlayStation 4, generated more than $600 million in sales during its opening weekend, according to Activision Blizzard.

Despite being available for free, “Mobile” has also generated plenty of money – $87 million so far, according to Sensor Tower. Players can spend money on equipment or to customize their characters. “Mobile” has fewer features and modes than “Modern Warfare,” instead offering a streamlined, entry-level experience. But the game is both immediately recognizable to “Call of Duty” fans and, at the same time, accessible and inviting to players who are new to the series.

The “Call of Duty” franchise is a perennial best-seller but the simultaneous success of “Modern Warfare” and “Mobile” indicates that mobile and premium versions of games can be in the market at the same time without harming each other’s sales.

Nintendo has shown something similar. Its recently released “Mario Kart Tour” shot to the top of the app store charts with more than 123.9 million downloads in its first month, while at the same time the company has seen continued success with its Switch console and games for that device.

The constantly growing market for mobile gaming can’t be ignored, and by building high quality mobile versions of their blockbuster games, publishers can reach a wider audience.