‘Call of Duty’ studio evacuated following bomb threat

One of the main studios behind “Call of Duty” reportedly had a bomb scare on Thursday.

Los Angeles-based Infinity Ward was evacuated on Thursday morning by local police, reports Kotaku. The threat appears to be tied to a string of bomb threats around the United States. On Tuesday, a building at Facebook’s Menlo Park, Calif headquarters was evacuated after police in New York received an anonymous bomb threat.

“We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city,” the New York Police Department said on Twitter. “These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time.”

Infinity Ward parent company Activision has yet to confirm the evacuation; representatives didn’t respond to request for comment as of publishing.

According to a person at Infinity Ward, all employees were safely evacuated. It’s unclear if an explosive device was found following the evacuation.

Infinity Ward is one of several studios that creates new “Call of Duty” games for Activision, alongside Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games – all three are wholly owned by Activision. The latest game in the series, “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” was developed by Treyarch. The three studios rotate development of the annualized “Call of Duty” series; Infinity Ward is expected to be the studio in charge of 2019’s “Call of Duty” entry.