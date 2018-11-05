Calling All Fans of Superstar Anushka Sharma

Win a VIP trip to meet the Indian film star at Madame Tussauds Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 November 2018 – Bollywood fans, prepare yourself, Anushka Sharma is joining the IIFA Awards Experience at Madame Tussauds Singapore with the launch of her new wax figure. This November, her greatest fan will have the exclusive chance to win a VIP trip to Singapore for the opportunity of a lifetime — to be Anushka’s personal IG-ographer at the grand launch event.









Anushka’s figure is the latest addition to the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards Experience at Madame Tussauds Singapore, an interactive zone where you can surround yourself with A-list Bollywood stars and experience stardom. Her figure will be holding a phone and she will personally invite visitors to snap a selfie with her, which will be uploaded to a nearby screen and can be shared with friends and family! Anushka’s figure is Madame Tussauds Singapore’s first-ever talking wax figure and represents the attractions’ commitment to delivering immerse interactive experiences through technology.

“It is an honour to have my wax figure, which is also the first talking figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore. My fans can soon interact and take selfies with it and I cannot wait to see the finished result.” said Anushka.

More than just a ‘meet and greet’, one lucky fan and a friend will get up close and personal with both versions of Anushka, acting as her personal Instagrammer. To enter, simply go to the Facebook page of Madame Tussauds Singapore to find out how to participate and you may end up flying to Singapore for an exclusive VIP journey including flights and accommodation. The grand unveiling will be held in Singapore on November 19, 2018.

“It is an honour to welcome Bollywood star Anushka personally to Singapore for the unveiling of her wax figure. With so many of our visitors coming from India, we continue to grow the Bollywood experience with more interactives and new figures to make our attraction a major highlight on their itinerary. Anushka’s new interactive figure will be a great addition for our visitors”, said Alex Ward, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Anushka’s figure joins other Bollywood stars including Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the IIFA Awards Experience where you can re-live the glamour of the Bollywood awards ceremony. Walk the green carpet, snap selfies and dance with your own back up dancers on the big screen, or star on the cover of the IIFA Magazine and shine on stage where you receive your own award. Your time is now to take the spotlight.

