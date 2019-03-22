Cam Newton says he’s giving up sex for a month to make his mind ‘stronger’

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton revealed on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that he is giving up sex for the month of March.

Newton said he creates a new challenge for himself each month, and March’s challenge is a vow of chastity.

Newton said he challenges himself to make his mind “stronger.”

While appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Thursday, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton revealed he gives himself a new challenge to take on each month.

He told Corden that for March, he is taking a vow of chastity.

“In March – I hope this is an adult crowd, it looks like it is – no climax,” Newton said.

Newton said he gave up betting in January, he gave up betting, went vegan in February, and in March, he would take a vow of chastity.

“No wi-fi, no thigh-thigh,” Newton joked of the March challenge.

“It’s challenging,” Newton said. “So, for me, doing certain things that challenge me in the offseason, that I can’t necessarily do, so now, when the season comes around, it makes my mind stronger. I feel like, if I go back and say I did those things, I’m mentally stronger.”

According to reports, Newton has a long-time girlfriend with whom he has three children.

Watch the segment below: