Cameron Boyce’s father calls the actor’s death a ‘nightmare I can’t wake up from’ in message to his son’s fans

Cameron Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, reacted to the death of the actor at age 20.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough,” Victor wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Boyce, who rose to fame with roles on Disney Channel shows like “Jessie” and the network’s popular “Descendants” franchise, died in his sleep on Saturday due to a seizure that was a result of an ongoing medical condition.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the actor’s parents, Victor and Libby Boyce, said in a statement.

They continued: “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Below is the Boyce family, comprised of sister Maya, Cameron, Libby, and Victor.

Following his death, fans and costars have honored the actor with tributes online.

China Anne McClain, who stars as Uma alongside Boyce’s Carlos in the “Descendants” movies, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram.

“I lost my best friend … my closest friend, my longest friend,” the actress said. “I will never again have a friend like Cameron.”

caption Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron, BooBoo Stewart, and China Anne McClain in “Descendants 2.” source Disney Channel

In the video, she also wore a hat that belonged to Boyce and said that she forgot to return it to him, but now believes that “God left it for me, and He knew it was going to mean so much more than just being Cam’s hat.”

Before concluding, McClain said, “Cam’s not gone, he’s not just gone. He’s OK. When people die they don’t just dissipate into thin air, you guys. He’s good.”

Debby Ryan, who starred on “Jessie” with Boyce, posted videos from an inspiring speech the late actor gave, in which he encouraged people to “use social media and Instagram and make the world a better place.”

Adam Sandler also shared a message about Boyce, who played the actor’s son in 2010’s “Grown Ups” and its 2013 sequel, on Twitter, calling him, “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny.”

“Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around,” he wrote. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”