10 things you probably didn’t know about Cameron Diaz

caption Actress Cameron Diaz poses at SiriusXM’s Town Hall after her appearance on Andy Cohen’s exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy on April 5, 2016 in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Cameron Diaz went from being a model to one of Hollywood’s A-list actresses.

Although she’s taking some time off from acting, she’s starred in some of the most memorable movies in pop culture history, including 1994’s “The Mask” and 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels.”

In celebration of Diaz’s 47th birthday, we compiled a list of things you probably didn’t know about her.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Even though Cameron Diaz might be done acting for now, her movies are still some of the most memorable films in pop culture history.

Diaz went from modeling in teen magazines and Coca-Cola commercials to becoming one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. From comedies like 1994’s “The Mask” and 1998’s “There’s Something About Mary,” to action-packed blockbusters like “Charlie’s Angels,” there’s no doubt that Diaz has cemented herself as one of the most-watched women in cinema history.

Here are some things you probably didn’t know about Diaz.

She has Cuban, German, and Italian roots.

caption Cameron Diaz was a model and later became an actress. source Getty/Tim Whitby

Diaz’s father, Emilio Diaz, is a second-generation Cuban-American oil company foreman. Her mother, Billie Diaz, is of Native American, Italian, and German descent, according to Biography.

She went to the same high school as Snoop Dogg, and admitted she once bought weed from him.

caption Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg appear onstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on May 5, 2008 in New York City. source Scott Gries/Getty Images

In a 2011 interview on George Lopez’s TBS talk show, “Lopez Tonight,” Diaz talked about attending the Long Beach Polytechnic High School with the rapper.

“There was a lot of kids in our school, there’s like 3,500 kids, but I remember him, he was very tall and skinny, wore lots of ponytails in his head,” she said. “Pretty sure I bought weed from him. I had to have.”

In 2013, Snoop Dogg also talked about going to school with Diaz.

“She ran with my homegirls, all my little cheerleading homegirls,” he said.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper added that he never “got at her” because she was younger than him, but added that “she was fly and she was hip.”

At 17, she was on the cover of Seventeen magazine.

caption Cameron Diaz in 1994. source Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

The year was 1990 and Diaz landed the cover of the teen magazine.

She even had a cover story, where she talked about her dream career – and it wasn’t acting.

“I’ll probably model until I’m old and gray. Actually, my ultimate dream is to be a zoologist,” she said. “Maybe go on safari in Africa and study lions.”

Diaz refuses to get botox, and is very outspoken about Hollywood’s ageism.

caption Cameron Diaz arrives at Because Age Is A State Of Mind: Cameron Diaz Joins MPTF To Celebrate Health And Fitness at The Wasserman Campus on June 10, 2016 in Woodland Hills, California. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In a 2014 interview with “ET,” she said she once got botox injections but didn’t like the results.

“I’ve tried it before where it’s that little tiny touch of something and it changed my face in such a weird way that I would rather see myself,” she said. “I would rather see my face aging than a face that doesn’t belong to me at all.”

The actress often talks about how she embraces aging and shuts down any ageism comments.

“Just because we’re getting older doesn’t mean we’re not valuable anymore,” Diaz said during a 2016 interview with OWN. “I have another 40 years in me, at least. Why am I all of a sudden going to be afraid to live the rest of my life because I’m not 25?”

Diaz even wrote a book about “the art of growing older” called “The Longevity Book,” which is a follow up to her New York Times best seller, “The Body Book.”

Read more: 11 celebrities who have spoken out against ageism in the entertainment industry

She once broke her nose in a surfing accident, but is still an avid surfer.

caption Cameron Diaz surfs on the set of her movie, “Charlie’s Angels 2,” on September 10, 2002 in Malibu, California. source Mel Bouzad/Getty Images

The actress got into surfing after filming “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” in which she had a scene as an undercover surfer.

In 2003, she had a “surfing mishap” while on vacation in Hawaii. While sporting a bandage over her nose, Diaz told the Associated Press that she was “fine.”

“But I’m just totally bummed out because I can’t go surfing anymore,” she said at the time.

In 2007, Diaz was back on the board with surfing champion Kelly Slater, according to People.

Diaz has opened up about having ADD in the past.

caption Cameron Diaz has written two books. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In an interview on ABC’s “On the Red Carpet,” Diaz explained that she has “no interest” in directing or producing movies.

“I like my role in making films. It’s the perfect amount of involvement for me,” she said. “I have ADD. I would never be able to spend two years making a movie or even one year. I would just… I’d be someplace else within a few short moments.”

Her favorite word is “sex.”

caption Cameron Diaz attends the New York premiere of “Bad Teacher” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on June 20, 2011 in New York City. source FilmMagic via Getty Images

Diaz covered Maxim magazine in 2011, with a sexy school-teacher theme photoshoot as promo for her movie “Bad Teacher.”

In the cover story, she talked about why her favorite word is sex.

“Sex is my favorite sport,” she said. “Just the word is sexy to me. There’s something to it, don’t you think?”

She once had a an MTV show called “Trippin'” on which her and some famous friends highlight the eco-friendly aspects of several countries.

caption Actress Cameron Diaz attends opening night of “Shrek the Musical” at the Broadway Theatre on December 14, 2008 in New York City. source Joe Corrigan/Getty Images

The show premiered in 2005.

Diaz was also named one of Time’s “Heroes of the Environment” in 2009, for bringing awareness to environmental causes with YouTube shows like “Cameron Diaz Saves The World!”

She doesn’t think she’s a germaphobe but she did admit that she’s very “aware” of them.

caption Cameron Diaz has been nominated for four awards. source Tim Whitby/Getty Images

In a Time magazine interview from 1997, she said she likes to dedicate her time “scrubbing her Hollywood home scrupulously.”

She also said she washes her hands “many times” and uses her elbows to push open doors.

Diaz isn’t on social media and doesn’t want to be.

caption Cameron Diaz doesn’t have an account on any social media platforms. source Gabriel Olsen / Stringer/ Getty

“I think social media is a crazy a– experiment on society,” she told Cosmopolitan UK in 2015. “The way people use it to get validation from a bunch of strangers is dangerous. What’s the point?”