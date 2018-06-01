The house owned by Cameron Diaz in ‘The Holiday’ is on sale for $12 million — take a look inside

By
Alison Millington, Business Insider US
-
Cameron Diaz.

Cameron Diaz.
Columbia / Universal

The house owned be Cameron Diaz’ character in “The Holiday” could now be yours – if you have $11.8 million to spare, that is.

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom “landmark two-storey masterpiece” on 1883 Orlando Road in San Marino, California served as the exterior of the California mansion – as well as the backyard scenes – in the 2006 comedy/romance film starring Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black, and Jude Law.

It’s on sale through realtors Brent Change and Linda Change of Compass, who provided photos of the property to Business Insider.

Scroll down to take a look inside.

The gated two-story mansion was designed by architect Wallace Neff as his own personal residence. It was built in 1928 for $40,000. He described it as a “California interpretation of the Italian Lombard vernacular.”

Don Lewis / Compass

It’s located in San Marino, right across from the Huntington Library.

Don Lewis / Compass

The entry is pretty grand, with an even more impressive staircase.

Don Lewis / Compass

The living room has coved ceilings, a chandelier, and an oversized fireplace…

Don Lewis / Compass

…but there’s more than one place to relax. The family room also has a fireplace as well as built-in bookcases and French doors opening to the pool and gardens.

Don Lewis / Compass

A staircase from the family room also leads to the lower level media and game room.

Don Lewis / Compass

The formal dining room can be reached through carved wood double doors.

Don Lewis / Compass

It looks out onto the inner courtyard and private side garden.

Don Lewis / Compass

The kitchen has hand-painted countertops and an island, and there’s also a breakfast area.

Don Lewis / Compass

There are seven bedrooms in the property. This one looks the most luxurious…

Don Lewis / Compass

…though they all seem to have pretty nice views.

Don Lewis / Compass

There are also six bathrooms, plus a powder room.

Don Lewis / Compass

The mansion even boasts a library with a corner fireplace and carved wood ceiling.

Don Lewis / Compass

Head outside to the large court with a fountain, trees…

Don Lewis / Compass

…and plenty of grass and gardens.

Don Lewis / Compass

There’s a pool and spa…

Don Lewis / Compass

…paddle tennis court…

Don Lewis / Compass

…BBQ area…

Don Lewis / Compass

…and plenty of shady spots to relax.

Don Lewis / Compass

This dog even appears in the property photos.

Don Lewis / Compass

What more could you want?

Don Lewis / Compass