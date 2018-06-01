The house owned by Cameron Diaz in ‘The Holiday’ is on sale for $12 million — take a look inside

- source
The house owned be Cameron Diaz’ character in “The Holiday” could now be yours – if you have $11.8 million to spare, that is.
The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom “landmark two-storey masterpiece” on 1883 Orlando Road in San Marino, California served as the exterior of the California mansion – as well as the backyard scenes – in the 2006 comedy/romance film starring Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black, and Jude Law.
The gated two-story mansion was designed by architect Wallace Neff as his own personal residence. It was built in 1928 for $40,000. He described it as a “California interpretation of the Italian Lombard vernacular.”
It’s located in San Marino, right across from the Huntington Library.
The entry is pretty grand, with an even more impressive staircase.
The living room has coved ceilings, a chandelier, and an oversized fireplace…
…but there’s more than one place to relax. The family room also has a fireplace as well as built-in bookcases and French doors opening to the pool and gardens.
A staircase from the family room also leads to the lower level media and game room.
The formal dining room can be reached through carved wood double doors.
It looks out onto the inner courtyard and private side garden.
The kitchen has hand-painted countertops and an island, and there’s also a breakfast area.
There are seven bedrooms in the property. This one looks the most luxurious…
…though they all seem to have pretty nice views.
There are also six bathrooms, plus a powder room.
The mansion even boasts a library with a corner fireplace and carved wood ceiling.
Head outside to the large court with a fountain, trees…
…and plenty of grass and gardens.
There’s a pool and spa…
…paddle tennis court…
…BBQ area…
…and plenty of shady spots to relax.
This dog even appears in the property photos.
What more could you want?
