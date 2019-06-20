Cameroon scored a miraculous, last-second goal to advance to knockout round at the Women’s World Cup

caption Cameroon needed every second of the match, but found a way to advance to the knockout round with a late goal against New Zealand on Thursday. source REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cameroon scored a shocking late goal in their match against New Zealand to seal an unlikely spot in the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup.

Heading into the match, Cameroon was winless in this year’s tournament, but the last-gasp goal from midfielder Ajara Nchout proved enough to send the team through.

Cameroon is playing in just their second Women’s World Cup and now has reached the knockout stage in both campaigns.

Cameroon escaped to the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup in dramatic fashion on Thursday, scoring a goal in the 95th minute of their match against New Zealand to seal their spot in the next phase of the tournament.

Entering the match, Cameroon was winless in the tournament, losing tightly contested games against Canada and the Netherlands to start the group stage. But thanks to the format of the Women’s World Cup, which advances some third-place teams into the knockout stage, Cameroon still had a shot to continue on with a win against New Zealand.

Chances of victory seemed slim late in the match with the score knotted at 1-1, but thanks to a magnificent individual effort from midfielder Ajara Nchout, the “Indomitable Lionesses” will live to play another day.

With the final seconds of the match dwindling away, Nchout received the ball just forwards of midfield, charged at into the attacking space, sent a defender to the ground with a vicious fake step, and found the back of the net with an absolutely beautiful finish.

You can watch the game-deciding goal below. If the first video doesn’t work in your location, try the second.

#WWCTelemundo: ¡GO-LA-ZO de último minuto y #CMR se mete a octavos! ????⚽️ Con una jugada individual de lujo de @AjaraNjoya , las africanas le ganan a #NZL y avanzan a la siguiente ronda, eliminando también a #ARG ???? pic.twitter.com/GqD8Um0zyx — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 20, 2019

An injury-time winner to send #CMR through to the next round. Ajara Nchout, take a bow! #FIFAWWC #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/cemBm9DYRV — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 20, 2019

Cameroon is playing in just their second Women’s World Cup, and have now found a way to the knockout stage in both of their tournament campaigns – an impressive bit of success for a team so new to the top tier of international competition.

Their next match will come on June 23, when they will most likely face the Lionesses of England.

