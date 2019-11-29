The royal pencil Camila Cabello stole from Kensington Palace could be worth thousands, according to an antique expert

An antique expert has said the royal pencil stolen by Camila Cabello from Kensington Palace could be worth triple figures.

While the ordinary stationery item would admittedly cost very little, “Antiques Roadshow” host and auctioneer Lee Young told the BBC that the story surrounding the item would make it far more valuable.

“Intrinsically, the pencil’s worth very little. But with that provenance… you might get a few thousand pounds,” Young said.

The “Havana” singer made the guilty confession on “BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast with Greg James” on Tuesday that she took a pencil from Kensington Palace during the Radio 1 Teen Hero Awards.

Cabello’s act of treason came about after being “triple doggy dared” to steal the pencil by the BBC Radio 1 host Greg James.

Despite Cabello not going into details about the royal pencil’s design, the antique expert believes it to be a “small, classic wood with no paint or branding, standard lead and recently sharpened,” but in order to give an accurate valuation he’d need to “substantiate the story” first.

caption Lee Young (right) giving his expert valuation opinions on this 1900s Asian matchbox on BBC’s “Antiques Roadshow.” source Antiques Roadshow UK/YouTube

Young said this could even involve DNA checking.

“If we believe the story, which we do, then there are some other key things,” he said. “We could do some DNA checking – but that’s possibly a bit extreme in this case. But we’d look at general patina and wear and compare it to other pencils at the Palace.”

And because Prince William and Kate Middleton fans are scattered across the globe, Young says he’s convinced royalists would pay top dollars for the little prize.

“With popular culture, this sort of thing is worth quite a lot. There’s a history of things like this being put up for sale online and people get very excited about it.”

caption Young warned Prince William and Kate Middleton fans to beware of counterfeit pencils online. source Jeff Spicer /GettyImages

But online shoppers need to beware of fake royal pencils popping up on the internet. Young believes Cabello’s story could precipitate a number of scammers wanting to reap in the rewards.

“Without doubt, the market is going to be flooded with fairly ordinary-looking pencils claiming to have once belonged to the Duke and Duchess,” Young warns.

However, if one does get their hands on an authentic royal item, Young suggests to those and even Cabello to hold onto them for, “50 or 100 years time.”

The auctioneer said he once sold a pair of Queen Victoria’s “bloomers” for £6,000 (US$7,741).

“It might be worth considerably more than today because it’ll have the benefit of all the history.”

