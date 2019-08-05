Camila Cabello responds to her body shamers: ‘Cellulite is normal’

caption Camila Cabello in Cannes, France, on June 18, 2019. source Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Camila Cabello took to Instagram to respond to the body shaming comments that were surfacing about her on social media and on headlines.

She wrote that at first she felt “super insecure” but then added, “of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f—— rock, or all muscle, for that matter.”

The 22-year-old added that “cellulite is normal” and “fat is normal.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Camila Cabello had a message to body shamers and encouraged her younger fans to ignore them too.

The 22-year-old wrote that although she was making a conscious effort to stay off of social media to avoid “things that hurt my feelings,” she happened to see a headline about people body shaming her while looking for a photo to post on the second anniversary of her hit, “Havana.”

“Honestly the first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like,” she wrote in a story on Instagram. “Oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f—— rock, or all muscle, for that matter.”

Read more: Why you get cellulite and what to do about it, according to a dermatologist and plastic surgeon

She then added that she wrote the thoughtful post for girls like her little sister who are growing up on social media, in an “airbrushed world.”

“FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body,” Cabello wrote. “Girls, cellulite is normal. fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the b——- today!!!! Not today satan. and I hope you don’t either.”

Cabello is one of the many celebrities who have taken a stand against unrealistic body expectations, including Ashley Graham, Demi Lovato, and Hilary Duff. They have especially spoken out about accepting their cellulite – which is fat that’s pushing against connective tissue under the skin’s surface and is more common than people might think it is.