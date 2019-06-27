13 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes

caption Camila Mendes is a rising star. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Camila Mendes plays Veronica Lodge on “Riverdale.”

“Riverdale” has been taking Netflix and the CW by storm and Camila Mendes, who plays heiress Veronica Lodge on the series, has become a superstar since arriving on screen.

But there are many things you might not know about the actress-including that before Riverdale, she had never landed a professional role.

We rounded up some fun facts about her.

She’s a Cancer

Mendes was born on June 29, 1994 in Charlottesville, Virginia. That makes her a Cancer in the zodiac-those born between June 21 – July 22.

She’s one of the shortest ‘Riverdale’ castmembers

Although it may be difficult to tell on screen, Mendes is only 5’2. She’s relatively short compared to her co-stars: Lili Reinhart is 5’6, KJ Apa is 5’11, and Cole Sprouse is 6′.

She attended NYU for undergrad

Mendes attended New York University for her undergraduate degree. She studied at the world-renowned Tisch School of the Arts.

She’s best friends with singer Maggie Rogers

Mendes and singer Maggie Rogers became friends during their first year at NYU. They found success around the same time; Pharrell noticed Rogers’ music just as Mendes was preparing to star in “Riverdale.”

Mendes studied at NYU at the same time at Cole Sprouse

Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse studied at New York University at the same time and though she said she saw him at parties around campus, he told Office magazine he doesn’t remember her.

She’s fluent in Portuguese and once lived in Brazil

Mendes is fluent in Portuguese. She’s got plenty of practice; both of her parents are from Brazil, where she lived for a year when she was 10 years old.

Her first job was an IKEA ad

Before Riverdale, Mendes’s only other time on screen was in an IKEA commercial. Her official role was “Sister #1“.

She moved 16 times growing up

Although Mendes grew up primarily in Plantation, Florida, she moved 16 different times growing up.

‘Riverdale’ was her first major acting role

Now she’s been featured in several films, including romantic comedy “The Perfect Date” with Noah Centineo.

She barely managed to get an audition spot for ‘Riverdale’

Mendes once discussed the difficult audition process for “Riverdale.” She was the very last person to audition for the role and spent weeks flying back and forth between New York and L.A. before being cast.

She once dressed up in a Napoleon Dynamite-inspired costume for Halloween

In 2018, Mendes and co-star Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, did a “Napoleon Dynamite” couples costume for Halloween. Reinhart dressed as Napoleon, while Mendes was Pedro.

She had to dye her hair darker for ‘Riverdale’

In the Archie comics, Veronica Lodge is known for her long, dark locks. Despite Mendes’s already-dark hair, she had to go jet black for the “Riverdale” role.

She’s starred in two music videos

Mendes has been featured in two music videos: the video for “Give A Little” by close friend Maggie Rogers, as well as the video for “Side Effects” by The Chainsmokers featuring Emily Warren.