‘Riverdale’s’ Camila Mendes says people ‘shouldn’t give that much credit’ to award shows as ‘talented’ women continue to get snubbed

“Riverdale” star Camila Mendes spoke to Insider about the lack of diversity and representation at award shows, and said that “maybe we shouldn’t give that much credit to award ceremonies.”

The actor’s comments come at a time when events like the Oscars and Golden Globes have been criticized for snubbing women and people of color.

“If they’re the kind of people that aren’t going to nominate the women that deserve to be nominated, maybe we shouldn’t be respecting those institutions as the be-all, end-all of what successful people are,” Mendes told us.

She added, “We know there are way more talented people that don’t get nominated, so why should we use this institution as the voice of talent and success?”

“You expect things to get better every year and you start to see that progress isn’t always linear,” Mendes, who’s promoting her partnership with deodorant brand Secret as part of its “All Strength, No Sweat” campaign, told Insider in early January.

The 25-year-old actress, known for playing Veronica on The CW’s hit teen drama, continued: “Sometimes we think we’re on the right track and then the next year, we’re just going backward. It can be very, very disappointing and disheartening when you see that there isn’t representation, especially in terms of female directors, when you know that there are so many amazing, talented female directors out there who are killing it who aren’t getting the recognition they deserve.”

The lack of recognition of women and people of color at major award shows has been happening for years

In 2015, the phrase “OscarsSoWhite” gained traction on Twitter after the nominees for the Academy Awards were revealed to be almost entirely all white. People also threatened to boycott the award show.

The same backlash happened the following year as minorities were once again snubbed in the Oscars’ major acting categories.

When the nominations for the 2020 Oscars were revealed, diversity was largely overlooked. Acclaimed female-directed movies, like Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” and Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers,” were shut out of some categories. Moreover, the best director nominees this year are all men, with four out of the five of them being white.

Female actors like “Hustlers'” Jennifer Lopez, “Us'” Lupita Nyong’o, and “The Farewell’s” Awkafina were also not nominated for their roles.

Other award shows, like the Golden Globes, have also been scrutinized for the lack of diversity.

There was an improvement at the 2019 Golden Globes, as Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” won three awards and actors like Sandra Oh, Mahershala Ali, Regina King, and Rami Malek took home trophies for their work. But at the 2020 Golden Globes, which took place on January 5, a majority of the winners were white.

“Maybe we shouldn’t give that much credit to award ceremonies,” Mendes, who spoke to us prior to the announcement of the 2020 Oscar nominees, told Insider.

She continued: “If they’re the kind of people that aren’t going to nominate the women that deserve to be nominated, maybe we shouldn’t be respecting those institutions as the be-all, end-all of what successful people are, because clearly, we know there are way more talented people that don’t get nominated, so why should we use this institution as the voice of talent and success?”

Secret is using the current conversations around diversity and representation to encourage women to fearlessly pursue their goals

During the 2020 Golden Globes, the brand aired a new commercial for their “All Strength, No Sweat Campaign,” which celebrates women pushing limits and challenging norms, whether it’s related to entertainment, sports, business, or another profession.

The ad featured Mendes, Grammy-nominee Jessie Reyez, Olympic gold medalist Swin Cash, actress Shenae Grimes-Beech, and fitness influencer Ainsley Rodriguez.

Mendes told Insider that the brand’s message of strength ties into her own journey in the entertainment industry.

“I think every day as an actor feels very high-stakes sometimes,” she told us. “Everything we do is on public display and it can be very stressful and overwhelming, especially when you’re new to the industry and learning about it day by day.”

The actress continued: “Publicity aside, I think the toughest thing is the constant rejection and having to hear the word ‘no’ a lot and having to prove yourself to people and accepting rejection for what it is and just keep fighting through that and knowing what you want for your career and continuing to fight for it.”

“It can be tough, but at the same time, I think, ‘this one wasn’t meant to be,’ and the next one will come and it’ll be the right time,” Mendes added. “As long as I’m doing everything I can to achieve what I want, that’s all I can do and the rest is up to everything else, and that’s out of my control.”

