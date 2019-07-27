Camilla Morrone hit back at the ‘hatred’ aimed at her and Leonardo DiCaprio’s 22-Year age gap

caption Leonardo Di Caprio and Camilla Morrone attend the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool FC at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on November 28, 2018. source FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Camila Morrone dismissed comments posted on social media about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, saying she was disturbed by the “hatred” displayed in the comments.

The 22-year-old model, who was first reported to be dating 44-year-old DiCaprio in December 2017, seemed to catch some harsh responses to her most recent Instagram post that referenced Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, who also had a large age gap.

“I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good,” the actress said on her Instagram story.

The post included four photos of Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, whose 25-year age gap made their relationship ripe for gossip. The post was captioned “a love like this.”

Many comments seemed to reference DiCaprio’s well-documented habit of dating women younger than 25, with the majority of them around 22 years old.

A chart posted to Reddit that went viral earlier this year meticulously tracked the ages of DiCaprio’s partners over 20 years and eight relationships from 1999 to 2019.

According to the chart, which cites British tabloids as its sources, DiCaprio, 44, has never dated a woman over the age of 25, and the average age of his girlfriends is 22.9.

Someone on Reddit made a chart of Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends – and it seems his cut-off age is 25

Morrone took to her Instagram story to dismiss the “hatred” she said she was shocked by the comments.

“Good morning, people, and happy Friday,” Morrone said. “I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and my God, people are so mean and, like, full of anger with people that they know nothing about.”

“I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good,” the actress added.

It should be noted that Bogart and Bacall ultimately spent 13 years together, marrying and having two children before Humphrey’s death from esophageal cancer.

W Magazine reported that Morrone was introduced to DiCaprio through her step-dad and the actor’s friend, Al Pacino, when she was 10 years old.

