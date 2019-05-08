Denmark’s 150-foot spiral observation deck is an architectural masterpiece, but the photos show it’s not for the faint of heart

caption Denmark’s Camp Adventures Forest Tower. source EFFEKT Architects / Camp Adventure

Camp Adventures Forest Tower in Denmark is a nearly 150-foot spiral tower that visitors can climb to get a unique look at Gisselfeld Klosters Forest.

The structure was designed to blend in with its natural surroundings and was made with weathered steel and locally sourced oak.

Still, its giant, twisting frame is certainly a sight to behold for those who happen upon it.

A new observation deck allows visitors get a unique perspective on the natural landscape of southeast Denmark, but its beautiful architecture has received attention across the globe.

Located less than one hour’s drive south of Copenhagen, Camp Adventures Forest Tower is a hulking, nearly 150-foot tall spiral tower nestled in the Gisselfeld Klosters Forest. Made of weathered steel and locally sourced oak, the structure was designed to blend in with its natural surroundings, but its giant, twisting frame is certainly a sight to behold for those who happen upon it.

Check out photos of the stunning Camp Adventures Forest Tower below.

A new observation deck in the southeast of Denmark has garnered attention from across the globe.

caption Camp Adventures Forest Tower in Denmark. source EFFEKT Architects / Camp Adventure

The structure is a feat of architecture and craftsmanship.

Before Camp Adventures Forest Tower even opened, it had received numerous awards.

caption A top-down view of the Camp Adventures Forest Tower in Denmark. source EFFEKT Architects / Camp Adventure

Camp Adventures Forest Tower won the German Design Council Award (winner of Best of Best in the Concept category), the 2017 ICONIC Award (Winner of the Visionary Architecture category), and South Coast Denmark’s Best Tourism Initiative in 2018.

Camp Adventures Forest Tower sits in the otherwise untouched natural landscape of the Gisselfeld Klosters Forest.

caption Camp Adventures Forest Tower in Denmark. source EFFEKT Architects / Camp Adventure

It is located less than one hour’s drive south of Denmark’s capital city of Copenhagen.

The structure is a whopping 148 feet tall.

caption Camp Adventures Forest Tower in Denmark. source EFFEKT Architects / Camp Adventure

And the inside boasts a 2,133-foot-tall winding ramp for guests to explore.

Visitors must navigate 2,953 feet of boardwalk weaved in between the trees of the forest to get to Camp Adventures Forest Tower.

caption Camp Adventures Forest Tower in Denmark. source EFFEKT Architects / Camp Adventure

It’s a good warm-up for the climb to the top.

Made of weathered steel and locally sourced oak, the lattice was designed to blend in with its natural surroundings.

caption Camp Adventures Forest Tower in Denmark. source EFFEKT Architects / Camp Adventure

Still, its giant, twisting frame is certainly a sight to behold for those who happen upon it.

When visitors arrive at the base of the spiral, they can look up to map their journey.

caption The center of the Camp Adventures Forest Tower spiral. source EFFEKT Architects / Camp Adventure

Trees stretch through the middle and up out of the top of the tower.

And as they climb, they can begin to get a glimpse of the canopy.

caption A visitor looks out from midway up the Camp Adventures Forest Tower spiral. source EFFEKT Architects / Camp Adventure

“The tower is shaped to enhance the experience of the visitor, shunning the typical cylindrical shape in favor of a curved profile with a slender waist and enlarged base and crown,” said EFFEKT Architects partner Tue Foged. “This allows for better contact to the forest canopy moving up through the tower.”

Once they reach the top, the top of the spiral’s perch high above the tree tops gives visitors an unparalleled view of the forest.

caption The view from the top of Camp Adventures Forest Tower. source EFFEKT Architects / Camp Adventure

“Nature provides the real experience. We just made it more accessible and offered a series of new and alternate perspectives.” Foged added.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen cut the ribbon to open the tower and led the charge up the tower despite his self-proclaimed vertigo.

caption Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen cuts the ribbon at the Camp Adventure Forest Tower opening ceremony. source EFFEKT Architects / Camp Adventure

More than 2,500 people visited Camp Adventures Forest Tower on March 31, 2019, the structure’s first day of business.

You can visit the tower in South Zealand between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time daily.

caption An aerial photo of Camp Adventures Forest Tower in Denmark. source EFFEKT Architects / Camp Adventure

Visitors to the tower can also enjoy Camp Adventure Climbing Park, the largest of its kind in Denmark.