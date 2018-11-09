A massive ‘firenado’ is ripping through the Camp Fire burning in California

- source
- REUTERS/Stephen Lam
- The Camp Fire is blazing through a swath of Northern California, and has so far burned through more than 20,000 acres.
- It’s one of three separate wildfires rampaging across California Friday.
- Laura Anthony, a reporter at a local ABC affiliate, captured the “fire devil” – also known as a “fire whirl” or “firenado” – towering through the wreckage.
- Fire devils are deadly. They can be created when the ground is superheated during a fire.
- The entire town of Paradise has been evacuated and has been destroyed by the fire.
- See Anthony’s video below:
#DEVELOPING From a safe distance…just shot this video of a #FireDevil at the #Campfire near #Paradise. #abc7now @LiveDoppler7 pic.twitter.com/jS5WBsvcnV
— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) November 9, 2018
