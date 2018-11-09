Dramatic video shows a driver trying to escape a Northern California wildfire through a wall of smoke and flames

caption A burned car sits in a burned out business after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A video shows a driver’s harrowing escape from a wildfire burning in Northern California.

The so-called Camp Fire started around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday in Butte County, California, which is roughly 90 miles north of Sacramento.

So far, at least 18,000 acres have burned, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Thousands of residents were under evacuation orders as of Thursday evening.

California witnessed the worst wildfire in its history in July. The Mendocino Complex Fire, which also occurred in the northern part of the state, burned nearly 460,000 acres.

Video posted on social media shows a driver trying to escape a wildfire in North California.

The blaze, known as the Camp Fire, started in Butte County, California, on Thursday morning, about 90 miles north of Sacramento. As of Thursday evening, at least 18,000 acres were scorched and thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes.

At the height of its speed, The Camp Fire burned 80 acres per minute USA Today reports.

The fire has destroyed several homes in the city of Paradise, which has been completely evacuated along with the nearby towns of Pulga and Concow, Cal Fire Public Information Officer Scott Mclean said at a press conference Thursday.

Because of the pace of the fire, several residents in Paradise were forced to abandon their vehicles on the road and flee on foot, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Others, like the man in this video in the nearby town of Concow, drove through what looked like a wall of fire and smoke to escape.

