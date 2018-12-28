We compared online sofas from Campaign and Burrow to determine which couch startup deserves a spot in your living room

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Taking a cue from the bed-in-a-box industry, a growing number of startups are shipping sofas and other upholstered seating to your door.

We tested sofas from two such companies, Burrow and Campaign, to determine which one deserves a spot in your living room.

Though both are excellent options, I preferred the Campaign Sofa with its ample space, sturdy steel frame backed by a lifetime warranty, and soft, comforting cushions.

Deciding on furniture you plan to use for many years into the future shouldn’t hinge upon a few minutes spent sitting on a well-worn showroom piece under the gaze of a commission-starved salesperson. In fact, some experts suggest that it takes up to two weeks to tell if a sofa is right for you. Not many of us can afford to spend two weeks lounging around a showroom. Fortunately, the best online couch manufacturers offer showroom experiences and risk-free trial periods.

Two of the top companies delivering sofas right to your door are Campaign and Burrow.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Campaign was founded in 2013 by Brad Sewell, an ex-Apple and Honda design engineer. The frames for their furniture are made in Alabama, and everything ships from Tennessee. The company gets its name from the “campaign furniture” that British soldiers would travel with in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Burrow got its start in 2015 when Wharton School classmates Kabeer Chopra and Stephen Kuhl were discussing how fed up they were with the sofa-shopping experience. They decided to do something about it. After an initial round of funding that raised $330,000 and a $120,000 investment from Y Combinator, Burrow was born. Headquartered in New York City, Burrow has grown into a team of more than a dozen people, and their couches are manufactured in the United States.

Both companies recently sent me samples of their products. Each has its weaknesses and its advantages. Below, we compare the Campaign sofa and Burrow sofa head-to-head in a few key categories: price, style options, return policy and warranty, ease of assembly, size, comfort, springiness, motion transfer, build quality, and appearance.

Keep scrolling to see which online sofa wins each category and to read our final verdict on which one you should buy.

Price

caption Pictured: Burrow sofa with ottoman source Burrow

Winner: The Burrow Sofa costs $300 less than the Campaign Sofa.

As I write this, the baseline Burrow Sofa costs $1,195. The Campaign sofa is $1,495. Both of these companies, though, are notorious for offering special discounts, promo codes, and sales throughout the year. So, this price gap could change at any moment. Both companies also offer 0% APR financing options.

Price is an important factor when buying a sofa, but it should by no means be your most important factor. A couch can potentially last you for decades. Therefore, the price differences might work out to a few cents per day over the sofa’s lifetime, which is well worth the added comfort.

Style options

caption Pictured: Campaign sofa source Campaign

Winner: This is a draw. Burrow offers larger sofas, including a chaise king sofa, but Campaign has more fabric options.

With Burrow, you can choose between six furniture options: a sofa, king sofa, chaise king sofa, loveseat, armchair, and an ottoman. For every piece but the armless ottoman, you can pick either high arms or low arms. The pieces with arms also have a built-in USB charging port. There are five fabric options: charcoal, beige, brick red, crushed gravel, and navy blue. And, they will send you swatches for free so you can feel the fabric and compare it to your décor.

There are three leg color options: dark wood, light wood, and matte black. I chose a charcoal-colored sofa with dark wood legs and high arms. If you want to see their couch in person before you buy it, Burrow has a few dozen showrooms across the United States.

Campaign offers a sofa, loveseat, armchair, ottoman, pillows, cover sets, and leg sets. High arms are not an option. The sofa, loveseat, and armchair all have low arms. There are 17 fabric options made with a brushed, flat, or Merino weave. If you have no idea which weave you’d prefer, that’s no problem. Campaign sends you free swatches of the fabrics before you decide. You also get to choose between maple or oak with mahogany stain legs. I chose a Merino weave vintage blue couch with the oak legs. Campaign has more than two dozen showrooms across the US.

Return policy and warranty

Winner: Though Campaign has a stricter return policy, they do offer an impressive lifetime warranty on their frame.

Based on our research, the shortest risk-free return period you should consider is 14 days. If a company offers less, then you might want to shop elsewhere. Campaign has a 14-day free return policy. If you don’t like the sofa, you can return it for free and get a full refund. There is a slight catch: They do not accept returns without original packaging. So, hold onto that packaging for at least two weeks after you buy the couch. The only warranty information I could find on the Campaign Sofa was a lifetime warranty for the frame. Fortunately, when it comes to long-term durability, this is the most important part of the sofa.

Burrow has a much better return policy. For up to 30 days after your sofa is delivered, you can return it free-of-charge and get a full refund. However, the return must have all of its original packing material or there will be a 20% fee taken from the refund. Burrow’s warranty is relatively weak: one year on parts and manufacturing.

Assembly

caption The Burrow sofa arrived in four boxes that weighed about 40 pounds each. source Burrow

Winner: Though both were quite easy, Burrow offered a slightly better assembly experience since its four boxes were easier to maneuver than the giant 128-pound frame box from Campaign.

The Burrow sofa arrived in four boxes that weighed about 40 pounds each. As a big strong man, the boxes were easy for me to manage. One box had the arms and legs. The three other boxes each had a seat, back cushion, and a bottom cushion. All of Burrow’s seating is based on this modular design. If you order the loveseat, you get the arms and legs box plus two seat boxes. The king sofa has four seat boxes. In fact, Burrow designed their seating so that you can make a couch with as many seats as you want. You could have a 50-seat sofa. No one will stop you.

The Burrow sofa took me about 35 minutes to assemble, and no tools were needed. I put it together by myself, but there were lifting parts where it would probably have been smart for me to get another set of hands to help.

The Campaign Sofa came in two boxes. One with the arms. The other had everything else, including the steel frame. This box weighed 128 pounds and was just tempting me to bust my back trying to move it on my own. Fortunately, my wife stepped in to help with the box. I handled the assembly myself – though I recommend enlisting the help of a wife or other friend for the heavy lifting – and it took me about 35 minutes. And again, no tools were needed.

Service from both companies stops at your front door. In other words, they do not offer “white glove delivery.” This is a service commonly offered by online mattress manufacturers like Casper, where professionals will set the sofa up in your house where you want it and remove all of the packaging.

Size

Winner: Campaign’s sofa is two inches longer, which makes a difference when you’re a bigger guy who wants to stretch out.

I measured the size of the sitting space. And, by my measurements, the Campaign sofa is 79.5″ long measuring from the inside of each arm and 22″ deep from the front of the sofa to where the back cushion begins. The Burrow sofa is 77.5″ by 22.5″.

From a practical standpoint, both sofas are long enough and wide enough (once you remove the back cushions) to serve as a guest bed. And, we regularly fit four adults comfortably on each sofa. The Burrow does have wider arms, which can accommodate people sitting on them or resting a smartphone without it precariously teetering on the edge.

Comfort

caption Pictured: Burrow sofa source Burrow

Winner: This is another draw. The Burrow sofa has high arms that provide back support when reclining, but the Campaign offers better cushioning and length when napping.

There are basically three ways you might use your sofa: sitting, reclining, and sleeping. Burrow has a firmer cushion, which is easier to get up from. Campaign sinks more and is softer. When reclining with your feet on the couch, the Burrow’s high arms offer excellent back support. The low arms of the Campaign sofa offered little in the way of comfort, but when I rested a back cushion on the arm, it felt much better.

At some point, everyone in the family napped on each of the sofas. This tells me that both sofas accommodate a broad range of body types, especially since my 6-foot-4 teenage son had no problem snoozing on them. I found the Campaign to be more comfortable for napping thanks to the soft cushions and an extra two inches of length. With my head resting on a pillow, the 77.5-inch-long Burrow was just a little too short for me to stretch out my 6-foot frame.

The “bounce” factor

Winner: Bucky the Preschooler deemed the Campaign sofa the better option for jumping and being crazy.

With its big soft cushions, my preschooler, Bucky, preferred to jump on the Campaign sofa. We kept the sofas right next to each other, and he regularly chose the Campaign. Though, he would take the firm cushions off the Burrow to build forts on top of the Campaign. Somewhere representatives from both companies are cringing.

Motion transfer

Winner: We have another tie – both sofas passed my motion transfer test.

I’ve created a standardized, pseudo scientific motion transfer test with common household items to see how good the sofas are at keeping you comfortable and undisturbed as someone plops down next to you. I placed a 12-ounce can of pop on the center cushion. Then, I dropped a 20-pound weight from four feet above the couch onto the cushions to the left and right in turn. If the can falls over, then we know there’s a fair amount of motion transfer. If not, it does a good job of isolating motion, and you may survive a preschooler cannon-balling onto the cushion next to you.

The soda can remained unfazed in my tests of both of the sofas.

Build quality

caption Pictured: Campaign loveseat source Campaign

Winner: Campaign wins another close battle due to its cold-rolled steel frame – backed by a lifetime warranty – and double-stitched seams.

Both of the sofas felt sturdy when sitting and bouncing on them. But, when I really tried to get the arms to wobble, I got the Burrow’s arms to wobble about half an inch, while just one of the Campaign’s arms wobbled that much. This does not seem unreasonable, and only the rowdiest of families will notice this.

Campaign appears to have double-stitched all of the seams of the fabric. The back cushions are filled with fluffy polyester fiber. The seat cushions are made of polyurethane foam. And, the frame is cold-rolled steel. There are only four legs, but I did not perceive any bowing when four of us were sitting on the sofa. However, I did notice that the sofa creaks a little bit when I plop down on the center cushion.

Burrow appears to have well-stitched seams, though as far as I could tell, they were single stitched. The cushions are made of polyurethane foam. The frame is pinewood. And, thanks to the couch’s eight legs – one on each corner as well as at the front and back where each section meets – bowing is virtually impossible.

Appearance

Winner: Burrow wins this round with its tufted cushions, or you can flip them around if you prefer an untufted look.

The tufts of the Burrow cushions give it a cleaner, more sophisticated look. And, the high arms are inviting. It just looks nicer in my living room. The Campaign sofa looks more comfortable with its large, soft cushions, which may contribute to it seeming less fancy.

Verdict

caption Pictured: Burrow sofa (left) and Campaign soft (right) source James Brains / Business Insider

Overall winner: If I could only keep one of the sofas, I would opt for the Campaign sofa, though you will not be disappointed saving $300 with the Burrow.

In our head-to-head competition, the Campaign sofa wins by an arm’s width.

This was a tough decision, and I’m confident that if you have a budget of $1,200, you’ll be perfectly happy with the Burrow. But, for me, the comfort and durability of the Campaign won out. It has a strong, sturdy frame and cushions that don’t seem like they’ll wear easily. I also liked that I could stretch out on it.

When it comes down to it, sofa shopping is a matter of personal preference. Look at the categories we cover above. If there are certain categories that mean more to you than others, use those to guide your decision. And, if you end up not liking the couch you pick, you can always return it. Just remember to read that return policy and save your packaging. Good luck shopping!