‘Ivan’ is a luxury tiny home on wheels built in a decommissioned ambulance

source Quirky Campers

A British couple living in New Zealand decided to turn a decommissioned ambulance into a tiny home on wheels so they could bring their dog on campervan trips around the country.

The couple spent $48,000 on the entire project, which was built mostly by the husband.

The van, nicknamed “Ivan,” is now for rent.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Two British expatriates living in New Zealand turned a decommissioned ambulance into a tiny home on wheels named “Ivan” so they could bring their dog on trips with them.

Leanne Edwards, an organizational change consultant, and her husband Dan, a contracts manager, decided to move to New Zealand 20 years ago as tourists and never left the country, traveling around in various rented camper vans. However, the couple hated leaving behind Colin, their miniature schnauzer.

Colin inspired the Edwards to invest in their own campervan because they hated leaving their dog behind. Dan, a self-taught woodsmith with an electrician’s qualification, completed most of the project, which cost the family a total of about $48,000.

The Edwards were looking for campervan inspiration when then stumbled upon Quirky Campers, a UK-based family business that has rented out handmade, bespoke campers since 2010. The couple decided to open a franchise in New Zealand to allows Kiwis “the chance to hire something outside of the standard factory-fit motorhomes and campervans so ubiquitous in the country,” according to the company’s prepared statement.

“The Department of Conservation here (in New Zealand) does an awesome job of protecting the most beautiful spots and only making them accessible to those willing to experience them ‘basically,'” Leanne said in a statement. “So this place is made for campers.”

Ivan is now for rent on the Quirky Campers New Zealand website.

Keep scrolling to see the interior of this dog-friendly “campbulance”:

Quirky Campers claims the Toyota HiAce model van is the usual backpackers’ campervan choice.

source Quirky Campers

However, instead of going with that chassis, the couple settled on a decommissioned Fiat ambulance that would give them the space for a luxury camper, according to Quirky Campers.

source Quirky Campers

“Over the 10 years we’ve been here we’ve traveled extensively around the country in various ways, but our pick is campervanning,” Leanne said in a statement.

source Quirky Campers

Quirky Campers claims Ivan is a “true luxury bach on wheels,” using a New Zealand term for a small weekend cottage.

source Quirky Campers

Ivan was built on a 2006 Fiat Ducato.

source Quirky Campers

The van is 6.2 meters, about 20.3 feet…

source Quirky Campers

…and can sit and sleep two people.

source Quirky Campers

The bench seats convert into a double bed.

source Quirky Campers

Quirky Campers claims it’s a “boutique hotel room on wheels.”

source Quirky Campers

Ivan is self-contained, which means it can fully function without outside sources, such as an external water tank, according to Motorhome Republic.

source Quirky Campers

Source: Motorhome Republic

Self-contained New Zealand campervans need to go through a certification process in order to be billed as such.

source Quirky Campers

Ivan is a “modern twist on a classic wooden camper van interior,” according to its makers.

source Quirky Campers

Raw-edged elm decorates the interior.

source Quirky Campers

The kitchen includes a three-burner stove and gas oven.

source Quirky Campers

It also has a small fridge and freezer.

source Quirky Campers

There’s also room for a magnetic spice rack.

source Quirky Campers

The solar panel on the roof that provides energy to the battery.

source Quirky Campers

Ivan also includes a portable toilet….

source Quirky Campers

…and a wood-burner in between the kitchen and bed.

source Quirky Campers

There’s also additional storage spaces and drawers throughout the campbulance.

source Quirky Campers

Guests who are renting the van can also add a gas-heated portable outdoor shower and ensuite shower tent for an extra $35 each.