27 camping essentials under $100 everyone needs for their first overnight trip

caption Camping is all fun and games until you realize you forgot your sleeping bag. source REI Co-opt

Planning your first camping trip isn’t all about floating down the river or cooking s’mores over a campfire.

It’s easy to forget essentials like sleeping pads, pots, and fire-starting supplies when you’re focused on all the fun you’re about to have.

From sleeping bags and mats to portable cookware and cleaning products, these 27 pieces of gear are essential for your first camping trip.

Sitting around the campfire and roasting s’mores under a moonlit sky or spending the day floating down the river is what camping dreams are made of.

That’s exactly what I pictured on my first camping trip when I was 18. Little did I know that I needed something soft to pad my sleeping bag, coal to cook food, and soap to clean the one pan I managed to pack – for about 10 people might I add. Yeah, I forgot to pack pretty much everything.

In the years since, I’ve learned a lot about what basic supplies and gear I need to be comfortable from my many camping trips along the Delaware River all the way to Death Valley. I’ve camped in sunny weather that never dropped below the 70s and in the freezing rain alike.

Save yourself the embarrassment (and sore back) of making the same mistakes with this list camping gear and supplies – all affordable and under $100 too. Trust us now and thank us later.

Here are 27 pieces of camping gear you’ll need to have a fun and comfortable camping trip:

A tent that fits two people

source REI

This two-person tent is great for camping or bunking with another buddy. It’s made from polyester fabric resistant to UV degradation and comes with a rainfly to keep you dry. The mesh pockets inside can store things like your cell phone and keys, and there are two large mesh windows that can be unzipped for ventilation and visibility. This tent comes with all the poles, stakes, and necessary parts for easy assembly.

A sleeping bag for just above-freezing weather

source REI

This sleeping bag can help keep you warm even if temperatures hover right at 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Made with water-resistant synthetic filling and lining, you’ll not only stay warm throughout the night, but you’ll stay dry too. For maximum heat retention, there’s a side zipper and face muffler with draw cords to keep cold air from entering your bag.

A sleeping bag for below-freezing weather

source Backcountry

If you find yourself camping in really cold weather, this sleeping bag is made with durable polyester and insulated with ThermaPro foam to help keep you warm even if temps go as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the sleeping bag is designed with a draft tube and draw cords to keep cold air out of your bag.

An easy-to-pack pillow

source REI

This quality foam pillow can be compressed down to approximately 1/5 of its normal size, which is really helpful when packing your bags and cars. When you’re ready to use, unpack the pillow and watch it instantly expand to its full size. It’s also safe for the washing machine.

A sleeping pad

source REI

Made from open-cell foam, this self-inflating pad provides 1.5 inches of cushion for your tent or sleeping bag. If you want to inflate the sleeping pad more, you can do so manually with the valve located near the top of the pad. Additionally, it can be rolled and packed tightly to a fraction of its size.

A reusable water bottle

source Hydro Flask

Made from 18/8 stainless steel that’s double walled and vacuum sealed, this reusable water bottle can keep drinks hot for six hours or cold for 24. Because of the double-wall design, the outside of the bottle doesn’t get hot or cold to the touch either.

A bucket chair to sit around the fire

source REI

Relax by the river or around the campfire with this bucket chair made from polyester and heavy-duty steel. The cup holder built into the right arm rest can hold a standard bottle or cup. When not in use, just fold up and strap closed – the strap also doubles as a shoulder carrier.

A charcoal portable barbecue to grill food

source Amazon

This portable grill can cook up to six hamburgers at a time inside the rust-resistant grill, which is made with enameled porcelain to help retain heat for cooking. Its stainless steel feet can be folded up when being transported.

A bag of easy-to-light charcoal

source Kingsford

If you’re using a grill, don’t forget the charcoal. These pellets are made from all-natural materials that are easy to light and safe to cook, though it’s still highly recommended to read the instructions before using. Once lit, let them burn until they go from black to gray – then it’s time to grill up a delicious meal.

A set of pots and pans

source Snow Peak

This personal cookware set has everything you’ll need to prepare your meals. Made from stainless steel that won’t rust, and collapsible handles for easy packing, the set comes with two pots, one frying pan, one interchangeable lid, a bowl, and a plate.

A cooler to keep your food and drinks chilled

source Amazon

This hard-shelled cooler has a 70-quart capacity and can hold up to 100 cans. The entire cooler – including the lid – is insulated and the brand claims that you can keep your food fresh and drinks cold for up to five days. It also has four cup holders built into the lid too, so you’ll always have a mini table on hand.

Biodegradable soap that’s safe to use at campgrounds

source REI

All you’ll need is a few drops of this soap to effectively clean your cookware using hot, cold, and even salt water. Although the soap contains vegetable-based biodegradable cleaning agents, you should never use any kind of soap in a natural water source so keep around 200 feet away from rivers and lakes while cleaning.

A set of reusable utensils

source Amazon

Made with heavy-duty metal, this reusable set of cutlery is break-resistant, rust-proof, and compact. The two-person set comes with forks, spoons, knives, chopsticks, and a bottle opener that can all be stored in the compact carrying case.

A set of collapsible dining ware

source Sea to Summit

This expandable bowl and cup set is super easy to store since the pieces can collapse down and be packed flat. They’re made from food-grade silicone that’s flexible yet durable and are freeze-proof and heat-resistant.

Something to help get your fire started

source Amazon

This non-toxic alternative to lighter fluid can be burned for up to 15 minutes to help jump-start your campfire in no time. The nuggets are all-natural and food-grade, so they can also be used to light wood stoves, barbecues, pizza ovens, and more.

A hands-free flashlight

source Backcountry

Keep your hands free as you’re preparing food or going to the bathroom with a head lamp.

This model has three LED light modes – full strength, dim, and strobe mode. The LED light is rechargeable and the battery’s remaining life can be seen on the headlamp’s power meter. It also has a lockout feature so it won’t turn on accidentally in your backpack.

A tent that fits four people

source Amazon

If you’re camping with a group of people, you’ll want a tent that everyone can sleep in.

This four-person tent is easy and quick to set up, and has two doors, one of which opens on a hinge like a traditional door. The floor of the interior is also curved like a bathtub, corners are welded tightly, and seams are covered so rain can’t trickle in.

A propane-powered stove to make breakfast

source Amazon

Powered by propane (sold separately), this two-burner grill can produce a steady source of heat regardless of weather conditions due to its high-pressure regulator. Plus, it also has windshield-like sides and a lid to protect the flame from less-than-ideal weather.

Propane to light your camping stove

source Amazon

In order to use your camping stove, you’ll need propane.

These canisters come pre-filled and have universal valves that fit all propane-compatible equipment. Even when full, they’re extremely lightweight and easy to pack. Definitely be careful when you’re using propane and make sure to read all the how-to and safety instructions.

A crank- and solar-powered flashlight

source Amazon

No batteries are needed to power this flashlight as it runs on solar power and your own energy. One minute of turning the hand-held crank can illuminate your light for an hour. The LED bulb has three modes – one bulb, three bulbs for more light, and SOS mode. On top of that, the unit can be submerged in water up to 45 feet without damage so it’s great for any camping trips by the water.

A portable lantern

source Amazon

This lantern is a must-have when on a camping trip. Its rechargeable battery can last up to six days on a single charge and can have a lifetime of over 100,000 hours. You can use the lantern in three light modes – low, high, and flashing strobe.

A sleeping cot to keep you off the ground

source Amazon

The cot is designed with soft, breathable double-layered polyester that is water-resistant and can hold up to 300 pounds of weight. It also comes with a small pillow and storage pocket to keep personal items close to you and in one place. The steel frame takes seconds to break down and the entire cot folds nicely into a compact bag.

A multipurpose tool

source Amazon

This stainless steel multipurpose tool can be used to as 17 different tools, including a screwdriver, scissors, pliers, bottle opener, and more. This compact tool can easily be packed in a backpack or carried in a pocket so you’ll have it handy should you need it.

A first aid kit that’s readily available

source Amazon

It’s always a good idea to keep a first aid kit handy, especially if you’ll be roughing it for a couple of days. This kit comes with 299 essential supplies to treat minor injuries with bandages, antibiotic ointment, burn gel, sting relief wipes, and so much more.

A multipurpose table that can be set up four ways

source Amazon

This lightweight aluminum table can be set up four different ways – as a square table, buffet table, bi-level table, or as two separate tables. Additionally, there are brackets that can hold both tables together in whatever assembly you choose, and you can adjust the height on one or both tables to three different levels.

A kettle to brew coffee or hot water

source Amazon

Who says you can’t find coffee in nature? This stainless steel kettle can brew up to eight cups of coffee (or hot water) at a time. It has a permanent filter basket, so you won’t need to worry about bringing filters either. Plus, the knob on the top is made of clear plastic that lets you keep an eye on your coffee while it brews.

An easy-to-setup clothesline to dry your towels and bathing suits

source Amazon

This portable clothesline can be stretched out to a length of up to 10 feet and comes with 12 clothespins to hang-dry your wet clothes. There are also black beads that are designed to keep the clothespins in place, so your items stay put while they dry.