Campovans built a camper RV in a 144-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that has a Japanese soaking tub integrated into the seating area.

The tiny home on wheels includes a bed, dining area, kitchen, bathroom, and multiple storage units throughout the interior.

The camper van was converted for a New York City-based client who wanted a mobile home and office while out of the city.

The vehicle was designed by MAD Vans and built by Campovans.

The build was requested by a New York City-based #VanLifer client who wanted a dual mobile home and office while out of the city.

Like any New York City apartment, the tiny home comes with a bed, dining area that doubles as a workspace, kitchen, and bathroom. But unlike most camper vans, this custom build – which was designed by MAD Vans and built by Campovans – includes a Japanese soaking bathtub.

Campovans was founded in 2014 by Byron and Robyn Beck, a married couple who first discovered their interest in camper vans after they married in 1981 and found themselves wanting to travel on a budget.

Since its conception, the company has created over 75 custom campers for both local and international customers that span a variety of fields, including “high-level individuals in Hollywood”, farmers, small business owners, and college students looking for alternative housing.

Keep scrolling to see the build:

The customer wanted — and ultimately received — a full bathroom, kitchenette, fridge, freezer, bathtub, and a dining and sleeping area inside of the 144-inch van, Daniel Kuttner of MAD Vans said in the YouTube video tour of the build.

Campovans has several video tours of its build on the company’s YouTube channel.

Campovans’ most popular video on YouTube, a tour of a different custom build, now has over 1.3 million views.

The company has also found some social media fame, including over 22,700 followers on Instagram and over 15,400 subscribers on YouTube.

This build for the New York-based customer is the second-most-viewed video on the company’s channel.

The exterior has been painted a ceramic-coated green color.

The interior of the van has 0.25-inch bamboo panels that line the steel, powder-coated framework.

To fit everything in the van, several components needed to work double-duty.

This includes the silent diesel cooktop that also doubles as a heater to warm the interior of the van, a feature that was specifically requested by the client.

The sink also plays more than one role: it holds an integrated but removable vegetable washing tray, board, and pull-down faucet.

The fridge-freezer sits across the kitchenette.

The tiny home’s bathroom includes a dry flush toilet and a custom sink created by Kuttner.

To optimize the space of the tiny home, the builders converted any extra space to include several storage units.

Some storage units are integrated into the kitchenette, while others are built into the “stairs” and seating area.

The lower drawer on the first step was built to store all of the cookware items, such as dishes and pans …

… while the second half-length step holds a “cubby” for smaller items.

The back half of the van holds the dining area, bedroom, and hidden bathtub.

There are two water tanks — one with a 40-gallon capacity and the other with a 35-gallon limit — under each seating area bench to supply the soaking tub with water.

The wooden panels on one of the seating benches can be folded up to reveal the soaking tub, which is integrated directly into the bench.

The soaking tub can supply 120-degree water, although the temperature reaches a bit lower at around 95 degrees to 100 degrees by the time the entire tub is filled.

The showerhead is also long and can extend out of the back of the van to double as an outdoor shower, good for use after surfing or mountain biking, Beck said.

Kuttner called the Japanese soaking tub a “van life game-changer.”

The dining table can be lowered and lengthened to the same height and length as the seating benches to create a mattress platform.

The four-inch, three-piece foldout mattress is sectioned to allow it to be stored away neatly.

To extend the size of the seating and sleeping area, Campovans added Flare Spaces.

These extended flares provide an extra ten inches to the back half of the van’s width.

There are outlets on board to allow the customer to charge his electronics while on the go.

The interior is lit with lights on its ceiling.

All of these components are powered by the 200 watts of solar energy supplied by the solar panels on the roof, as well as a 225-amp hour battery that’s hidden in the front engine compartment.

Keeping the battery components of the van outside of the tiny home allows for more interior space, Campovans’ general manager Sid Beck said in the video tour.

There’s also a roof rack that can be accessed by a ladder on the non-entry side of the van …

… as well as a front bumper guard to protect the tiny home in case of an accident.

The build took four months to complete, and all of its interior components were handmade.

While the price of this camper van isn’t public, the company’s builds typically cost between $70,000 and $120,000, not including the vehicle.